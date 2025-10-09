Chicago Fire FC II to Face New England Revolution II on the Road in 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs

October 9, 2025

Chicago Fire FC II News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC II and MLS NEXT Pro today announced that Chicago Fire II will travel to face New England Revolution II in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. Scheduled to take place on Sunday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. CT at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., the match will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass.

As the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, Chicago was selected by No. 3 seed New England Revolution II as part of MLS NEXT Pro's Pick-Your-Opponent format.

Chicago Fire II (12-9-7-5, 48 points) clinched a berth in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with a 2-1 comeback victory against FC Cincinnati 2 on Wednesday, Sept. 10 at SeatGeek Stadium. Chicago went down in the 59th minute of the game but David Poreba, who returned to the field for the first time since sustaining an ACL injuring in preseason earlier this year, spurred the comeback when he entered the match in the 75th minute.

With 20 goals in the MLS NEXT Pro regular season forward Jason Shokalook won the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot Award. Shokalook finished the 2025 regular season with two goals in a 3-3 draw at Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, Oct. 5. The brace marked his fifth multi-goal appearance of the season, with all five coming in his last eight matches. His highlight performance came in the second of those five, when the forward scored four in a historic 9-2 victory against New York Red Bulls II on July 27 at SeatGeek Stadium. That performance came just a few weeks after earning a short-term contract with the first team, recording an assist in his Major League Soccer debut, a 7-1 victory at D.C. United on July 7.







