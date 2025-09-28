Chicago Fire FC II Drops Last Home Match of the Season against Atlanta United 2

Published on September 28, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II with possession against Atlanta United 2

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (12-9-6-4, 46 points) closed out the home portion of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season with a 5-2 loss against Atlanta United 2 (9-9-8-2, 37 points) Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium.

Forward Jason Shokalook tallied his league-leading 18th goal of 2025, while midfielder Robert Turdean scored his first goal as a professional for Chicago Fire II. Midfielder Brody Williams also made his debut with Chicago in the 75th minute.

The visitors opened the afternoon with the lead. After winning a penalty kick, forward Patrick Weah opened the scoring with a sharp kick to the left of Fire goalkeeper Owen Pratt. Weah then assisted winger Gabriel Wessah in the 32nd minute to double the advantage for Atlanta, before adding his second of the afternoon 10 minutes later to make it 3-0.

Chicago pushed forth looking for an answer and got one off a handball in the Atlanta box. Shokalook connected on his kick, cutting the deficit to 3-1 shortly before the break.

Hoping to remain alive in the playoff race, the visitors continued looking for goals, getting them in the 63rd minute from captain Sal Mazzaferro and substitute Arif Kovac in the 85th. With the end of the match in sight, midfielder Trip Fleming broke away from the Atlanta backline for a one-on-one opportunity with the goalkeeper, but laid the ball off to Turdean for a wide-open goal.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will close out the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season with a road match at Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, Oct. 5. Kickoff at Lower.com Field is set for 12 p.m. CT and the match will be streamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 5:2 Atlanta United 2

Goals:

ATL - Weah (8) (Penalty) (WATCH) 13'

ATL- Wesseh (Weah 2) (WATCH) 32'

ATL- Weah (9) (Wesseh 6) (WATCH) 42'

CHI - Shokalook (18) (Penalty) (WATCH) 45'

ATL- Mazzaferro (3) (Wesseh 7) (WATCH) 63'

ATL- Kovac (1) (Suarez-Couri 1) (WATCH) 85'

CHI - Turdean (1) (Fleming 3) (WATCH) 90'

Discipline:

ATL - Weah (Yellow Card) 19'

CHI - Poreba (Yellow Card) 26'

CHI - Shokalook (Yellow Card) 69'

ATL- Neri (Yellow Card) 88'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Pratt, D Borso, D Nagle (Pineda, 75'), D Diouf, D Kanyane (Berg, 64'), M S. Williams, M Fleming (capt.), M Poreba (Herrera, 57'), F Montiel (Turdean, 64'), F Shokalook (B. Williams, 75'), F Nigg

Substitutes not used: GK Peterson

Atlanta United 2: GK Ransom, D Wynne, D Majub, D Mazzaferro (capt.), M Carmichael, M Armas (Ettinger, 80'), M Sibrian (Torres, 61'), M Tablante, F Wesseh (Kovac, 80'), F Weah (Neri, 61'), F Pita (Suarez-Couri, 73')

Substitutes not used: GK Donaldson, F Gordon

Stats Summary: CHI / ATL

Shots: 13 / 12

Shots on Goal: 5 / 7

Passing Accuracy: 79.8% / 74.2%

Saves: 2 / 3

Corners: 2 / 7

Fouls: 17 / 17

Offsides: 3 / 1

Referee: Calin Radosav

Assistant Referee 1: Fernando Pina

Assistant Referee 2: Jared Kuehl

4th Official: Ryan Shanklin

