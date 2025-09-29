Chattanooga FC Beats NYCFC II to Extend Unbeaten Streak to Six Matches

Published on September 28, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC excahnges congratulations after a goal against New York City FC II

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Chattanooga FC defeated NYCFC II 1-0 thanks to a blistering free-kick scored by Tate Robertson in the 75th minute and an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović at Icahn Stadium on Sunday evening.

It was a tale of two halves on Randall's Island Park. NYCFC II came flying out of the gates and were utterly dominant in the first half, producing 16 (8) shots compared to CFC's zero in the opening half. Jakupović showed why he is the league's best goalkeeper and league-leader in saves and clean sheets as CFC's keeper thwarted anything the Young Pigeons threw his way.

Head Coach Chris Nugent and his staff made tactical and personnel adjustments in the second half which proved to be a masterstoke.

The Boys in Blue limited NYC's chances-the opposition produced just six shots and zero on target in the second half-and had overall more attacking threat after the break.

Nugent's side proved that sometimes efficiency is king in this sport as Robertson capitalized on a set-piece opportunity with a quarter hour remaining, fizzing an unstoppable shot past a helpless Mac Learned in what proved to be the game's deciding goal.

The result is CFC's third consecutive away victory, which is a first for the club since joining MLS NEXT Pro in 2024. CFC also extended its unbeaten streak to six, equalling its best run since joining the league.

"It was an excellent second-half performance," said Nugent. "We showed how resilient we can be. The first half we didn't really stick to the game plan. We defended well and most of the defending around the box was good. We limited the quality of the shots. They had some shots on target which Eldin did a fantastic job with. In the second half we transitioned a lot better and made better decisions in the attacking area. We defended well towards the end when they were throwing everything at us."

CFC remains in a strong spot in the Eastern Conference and looks to secure a home playoff match after clinching a playoff berth on September 18.

Next up

CFC will close out the regular season with two matches against Atlanta United 2, the first of which will be a resumption of Wednesday night's abandoned match on a to-be-determined date. CFC currently leads that fixture 1-0 thanks to an early Daniel Mangarov goal, with the clock stopped at 70:40.

CFC will close out regular season play at Finley Stadium on Sunday, October 5 at 1:00 p.m. ET against Atlanta United 2 for Soktoberfest and Decision Day. Tickets are on sale now.

NYCFC II (9W-12L-6D, 35 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (12W-6L-8D, 48 pts.)

Icahn Stadium | New York, N.Y.

Final score:

NYC: 0

CFC: 1

Scoring summary:

75': Tate Robertson - CFC

Stats (NYC / CFC):

xG: 1.46 / 1.34

Possession: 72% / 28%

Shots: 22 / 6

Shots on goal: 8 / 2

Blocked shots: 5 / 4

Total passes: 613 / 273

Passing accuracy percentage: 88.3 / 74

Corners: 16 / 3

Total crosses: 9 / 2

Offsides: 0 / 3

Goalkeeper saves: 1 / 7

Clearances: 6 / 21

Fouls: 10 / 6

Discipline:

86' - NYC, Piero Elias (Caution)

88' - CFC, Gavin Turner (Caution)

Line-ups:

NYC starters: Mac Learned, Chris Tiao (C) (Jack Loura 69'), Max Murray, Prince Amponsah (Collin McCamy 88'), Drew Baiera, Maximo Carrizo, Piero Elias (Lucas DePinho 88'), Julien Lacher (Leo Guarino 78'), Peter Molinari, Camilo Ponce, Sebastiano Musu

Substitutes not used: Brennan Klein, Dylan McDermott, Pierce Infuso, Adonis Campos

Head Coach: Matt Pilkington

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Milo Garvanian, Nathan Koehler (Logan Brown 69'), Farid Sar-Sar (C), Tate Robertson, Luke Husakiwsky, Nick Mendonca (Gavin Turner 46'), Callum Watson (Steeve Louis Jean 77'), Daniel Mangarov (Keegan Ancelin 60'), Anthony Garcia, Yuval Cohen (Xavier Rimpel 77')

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta, Darwin Ortiz

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

