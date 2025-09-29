St Louis CITY2 Wins 4-2 in Penalty Shootout to Extend Unbeaten Streak to 18 Matches

Published on September 28, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 picked up a 4-2 penalty shootout win to extend their unbeaten streak to 18 and clinch the best record in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. It was slow action in the first half, but the intensity of play picked up in the second half, as LAFC2 scored in the 63rd minute to go up 1-0. It was not until one minute remaining in second half stoppage time, with Mykhi Joyner earning and scoring from the penalty spot to tie it at 1-1. In the penalty shootout following regulation, Christian Olivares made one save and Emil Jääskeläinen scored the winning kick to earn the two extra points. Tonight's win was CITY2's ninth at home. The team has lost only once at Energizer Park during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. CITY2 will wrap up the regular season on the road against Portland Timbers2 on Sunday, October 5 at 3:00 p.m.

Postgame Notes

Mykhi Joyner scored his 15th goal of the season, scoring from the penalty spot

Joyner is a perfect 9-for-9 from the penalty spot this year

Christian Olivares recorded his fourth clean sheet of the year, adding to the team's five total clean sheets in 2025

With their 18th win of the season, CITY2 set a new team record for most wins in an MLS NEXT Pro regular season

CITY2 has clinched the number one seed for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs

Goal-Scoring Plays

LAFC: Matt Evans (Frankie Amaya), 63rd minute - Matt Evans scored with left footed shot from the central position outside the box to the lower right zone.

STL: Mykhi Joyner (penalty kick), 90th minute + 7 - Mykhi Joyner scored from penalty spot with a left footed shot to the middle-left zone.

Scoring Summary

LAFC2: Matt Evans (Frankie Amaya), 63'

STL: Mykhi Joyner (penalty kick), 90'+7

Misconduct Summary

LAFC2: Emir Ponciano (caution), 20'

STL: Caden Glover (caution), 77'

LAFC2: Ryan Raposo (caution), 81'

STL: Seth Antwi (caution), 81'

STL: Gabriel Mikina (caution), 81'

LAFC2: Matt Evans (caution), 81'

STL: Jaziel Orozco (caution), 86'

Lineups

STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Tyson Pearce, D Gabriel Mikina ©, D Jaziel Orozco, D Jay Reid; M Akil Watts (Caden Glover, 69'), M Seth Antwi; M Jay Reid, M Miguel Perez (Dida Armstrong, 84'), M Wan Kuzain, M Matteo Kidd (Mykhi Joyner, 58'); F Emil Jääskeläinen

Substitutes Not Used: GK Colin Welsh, D Emiliano Chavez, D Michael Wentzel, M Trip Clancy, F Evan Carlock, F Lucas Demitra

TOTAL SHOTS: 9; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4; FOULS: 21; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 6

LAFC2: GK Thomas Hasal; D Emir Ponciano, D Kenneth Nielsen ©, D Christian Diaz, D Ryan Raposo; M Yaw Yeboah (Matt Evans, 46'), M Frankie Amaya (Jude Terry, 64'), M Decarlo Guerra (Bryan Moyado, 64'); F Alexandru Baluta, F Jeremy Ebobisse (Tommy Mihalic, 46'), F Adrian Wibowo (Alec Hughes, 75')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cabral Carter, D Carlos Diaz, D Josh Santiago, F Sebastian Nava

TOTAL SHOTS: 13; SHOTS ON GOAL: 7; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 3

Referee: Benjamin Meyer

Assistant Referees: Trevor Hadick, Eric Wood

Fourth Official: Matt Geringer

Venue: Energizer Park







