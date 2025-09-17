St Louis CITY2 Travels Down to Texas to Face Austin FC II at Parmer Field on Friday

Published on September 17, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 heads south as they take on Austin FC II for the final time this season on Friday, September 19 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live on mlsnextpro.com.

Last time out, CITY2 defeated MNUFC2 3-2 in the penalty shootout following regulation. It was the team's fourth shootout win of the season and third for goalkeeper Christian Olivares. Minnesota found the back of the net early in the first half, but Cam Cilley equalized in the 80th minute off a corner kick from Miguel Perez.

Cilley scored his third goal of the year, while Perez earned his third assist in 2025. The match also saw CITY2 surpass their overall point total from last season (56). Additionally, CITY2's unbeaten streak now stands at 16 following last weekend's draw.

CITY2 tied ATX II 0-0 back in March at Energizer Park, winning 5-4 on penalty kicks. Then, in July, St Louis dominated Austin, winning 4-2 at Parmer Field, with the team making MLS NEXT Pro history, earning their eighth consecutive victory. During that match, Miguel Perez and Wan Kuzain each scored one goal, while Mykhi Joyner recorded a brace.

In their last five matches, Austin has won two games, most recently defeating Tacoma Defiance 2-1. Austin is in a tight playoff race, currently holding the final playoff spot with 38 points and a 9-8-8 record. Midfielder Jorge Alastuey leads the Verde and Black with eight goals and five assists. ATX has allowed the fewest goals in the Western Conference (31), while CITY2 ranks third in that category with 33 goals conceded. Austin also boasts a strong home record at Parmer Field, having lost just two matches while winning five this season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.