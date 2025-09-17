Revolution II Visit New York City FC II on Thursday Night

NEW YORK CITY - New England Revolution II (12-5-7, 48 pts.) will begin a two-game road stretch on Thursday night, visiting New York City FC II (9-10-6; 35 pts.) at Icahn Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Jake Griffith calling the action.

Revolution II enter Thursday's contest riding a six-game unbeaten streak, having collected four victories during that span. Last Friday, New England edged out Toronto FC II, 2-1, to punch its ticket to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, marking just the second postseason appearance in the team's five-year history. Revolution II has now collected results in 11 of their last 12 matches dating back to June 26 (8-1-3) and their 2.0 points per game rank third leaguewide.

Forward Marcos Dias broke the MLS NEXT Pro single-season assist record on Friday with his league-leading 11th assist of the 2025 campaign. Revolution II are now 6-1-2 when Dias tallies an assist. The Brazilian playmaker has registered nine goal contributions in his last six appearances and ranks first in MLS NEXT Pro in key passes (80). Dias eyes his 93rd MLS NEXT Pro appearance on Thursday, which would see him surpass former Revolution II defender Colby Quiñones for the most appearances in team history (92).

Dias' record-breaking helper set up a goal from Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian, who netted the match-winner on Friday to help clinch New England's playoff berth. Diarbian continues to lead the team in shot attempts (58) and shots on target (22), and has recorded five goals this season. Forward Damorney Hutchinson also found the scoresheet, registering his fourth goal of the 2025 campaign. Hutchinson now owns four goal contributions in his last six appearances, and paced New England's attack with a career-high four shots, all on target, on Friday.

On the defensive end, Revolution II has conceded the second-fewest goals across MLS NEXT Pro (30), with just one goal allowed from open play over the last three matches. Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian eyes his fourth consecutive start as he looks to improve upon his 6-3-3 record this season. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round selection collected two saves between the posts in Friday's victory and surpassed 1,000 minutes played in net for New England. Revolution II newcomer Chris Mbaï-Assem seeks his third appearance of the season on Thursday after signing with the club last month.

New England will aim to improve upon its slight 4-3-3 edge over New York City in the all-time series, as they meet the hosts for the third and final time this season. Revolution II has collected victories in both of their previous encounters with New York City in the 2025 campaign. In their most recent meeting on May 31, Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry netted the late game-winner in the 89th minute to shut out the Pigeons, 1-0.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #25

New England Revolution II at New York City FC II

Thursday, September 18, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Icahn Stadium

(Manhattan, N.Y.)







