St Louis CITY2 Clinches Best Record in the Western Conference with 2-1 Win Against Austin FC II

Published on September 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St Louis CITY2 earned a hard-fought 2-1 win over Austin FC II on Friday night at Parmer Field. Miguel Perez opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with his ninth goal of the season. ATX II got on the board in the 34th minute with a goal from Jorge Alastuey and the two sides entered halftime tied. Just seven minutes into the second half, Emil Jääskeläinen scored his seventh goal of the season to give CITY2 the 2-1 lead. St Louis held the lead through 90 minutes, as both sides played a player down for the remaining 14 minutes of the match. With tonight's win, CITY2 clinches the best record in the Western Conference and #1 overall seed in the West. St Louis CITY2 returns home to Energizer Park for the final regular season match in St. Louis as they face LAFC2 on Sunday, September 28 at 4:00 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Miguel Perez scored his ninth goal of the season. Perez now has two goals contributions in the last two games for CITY2 (one goal, one assist)

Perez moved into second place in goals scored for CITY2

Emil Jääskeläinen tallied his seventh goal of the season

Dida Armstrong made his return to the pitch after suffering an ankle injury in May

With their seventeenth win of the season, CITY2 has tied their win total from the 2025 season

CITY2 has clinched the #1 seed in the Western Conference and the best record in the West

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Miguel Perez, 23rd minute - Miguel Perez scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the middle right zone.

ATX: Jorge Alastuey (Micah Burton), 34th minute - Jorge Alastuey scored with a left footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right zone.

STL: Emil Jääskeläinen, 52nd minute - Emil Jääskeläinen scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

Scoring Summary

STL: Miguel Perez, 23'

ATX: Jorge Alastuey (Micah Burton), 34'

STL: Emil Jääskeläinen, 52'

Misconduct Summary

STL: Cameron Cilley (caution), 33'

ATX: Jorge Alastuey (caution), 65'

ATX: Jorge Alastuey (caution/ejection), 68'

STL: Cam Cilley (caution/ejection), 77'

Lineups

ATX: GK Charlie Farrar; D Riley Thomas, D Antonio Gomez, D Jules Bery, D Rubén Bonachera (Daniel Ciesla, 85'); M Djaka Barro, M Ervin Torres (Chris Avila, 85'), M Adrián González; F Micah Burton (Peter Grogan, 72'), M Jorge Alastuey, F Vlad Dănciuțiu (Bryant Farkarlun, 54')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Marcus Alstrup, D Chuy Moreno, M Marcel Ruszel, M Mohammad Badawiya, F Diego Abarca

TOTAL SHOTS: 6; SHOTS ON GOAL: 2; FOULS: 10; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 4

STL: GK Colin Welsh; D Tyson Pearce, D Gabriel Mikina ©, D Cam Cilley, D Tyson Pearce; M Akil Watts, M Miguel Perez; M Jay Reid, M Wan Kuzain (Dida Armstrong, 87'), M Matteo Kidd (Caden Glover, 70'); F Emil Jääskeläinen

Substitutes Not Used: GK Lucas McPartlin, M Alex Jundt, F Lucas Demitra, F Evan Carlock, F Chidube Nwankwo

TOTAL SHOTS: 15; SHOTS ON GOAL: 6; FOULS: 17; OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 1

Referee: Ismail Elfath

Assistant Referees: Zachary McWhorter, Joshua Eli

Fourth Official: Emmy Nonso-Anyakwo

Venue: Parmer Field

Weather: Sunny, 87 degrees







