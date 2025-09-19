Chattanooga FC Players Pay Special Visit to Children's Hospital at Erlanger

Published on September 19, 2024 under MLS NEXT Pro

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (September 19, 2024) - Chattanooga Football Club exists to build community through the world's game and to use the sport for the greater good of the city.

The club recently partnered with the Children's Hospital at Erlanger for a priceless opportunity to bring joy to several young patients being treated for cancer and to celebrate a child's end of treatment with the ringing of the bell of hope.

Captain Farid Sar-Sar and forward Jalen James got to meet and interact with several pediatric oncology patients at the Children's Hospital at Erlanger in Chattanooga.

"Partnerships like this [with Erlanger] mean the world when they help impact a child positively in their daily life while they are experiencing tremendous adversity," said CFC General Manager Rachel Hanson. "We will sign up for that any day of the week. We get to provide a glimpse of hope for a child and family at a time when they can really use it. It is a privilege to do so and we will always jump at that chance. We are proud to be a part of moments like these with Erlanger. We are here to make Chattanooga better day in and day out."

"We're so honored and grateful to be able to work with these families at their hardest moments and to get to celebrate the highs and be with them in the lows," said Erlanger Certified Child Life Specialist Nicole Tetzlaff. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work with CFC and have our community cheering on our patients."

