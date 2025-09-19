FC Cincinnati 2 Host New England Revolution II at Scudamore Field

Published on September 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 and New England Revolution II square off on Sunday, September 21 at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium with the season series on the line. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET with tickets available through the FC Cincinnati App.

The match will also air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II - SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2025 - 6 P.M. ET - Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium

Scouting New England Revolution II

Record: 13-5-7 (51 points)

Standings: 2nd, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 3-1 win at New York City FC II | 2-1 win vs Toronto FC II | 1-0 win vs Huntsville City FC

Head Coach: Richie Williams

Leading Scorer: 11 - Liam Butts

As one of five Eastern Conference teams to have punched their ticket for postseason play, New England Revolution II are set for their fourth game over the last two weeks. New England are currently second in the Eastern Conference and trail New York Red Bulls II by just three points for the top spot in the conference.

New England's core group has been one of the most consistent across MLS NEXT Pro, with eight different players appearing in 20 or more matches. Four of those players lead the team in goals with Liam Butts topping the list with 11. Butts broke out of an early summer scoring slump where the forward went five games without scoring a goal. Butts has scored three over his last three, including a brace against Philadelphia Union II in the team's last match of August.

Marcos Dias etched his name into the MLSNP pro record books after picking up his 11st assist of the season against Toronto FC II. Dias trails Butts by just one goal and is one of two players this season to hit double digit goals (10) and assists (11). Dias has been Revs II's top attacking options over the past three years where he has tallied 27 goals and 18 assists in his New England career.

While Revs II have been dominant at home this season (8-1-4, 31 points), away results have been more of a mixed bag (5-4-3, 20 points). Revs II are set to play three of their final four regular season matches away from Gillette Stadium with a final day match against Inter Miami CF II.







