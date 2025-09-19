Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Atlanta United 2

CHARLOTTE, N.C.  - Crown Legacy FC hosts its 2025 home finale tomorrow, Sept. 20 against Atlanta United 2 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Matchup Preview

Atlanta enters the match fighting for a playoff spot, sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 7W-9L-8D record (31 points) and a -2 goal differential, with a match in hand over the rest of the conference. This Saturday's match will be the third and final matchup between ATL UTD 2 and CLFC this season, with the previous two contests ending in 2-2 draw and 5:3 shootout victory for Atlanta (May 19) and a 1-0 victory for Atlanta (Aug. 17), which were split between both sides' home venues. Midfielder Aron John and Andrej Subotic scored in the first meeting.

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off of a 4-2 defeat to independent side Chattanooga at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Sept. 12. CLFC bagged two goals thanks to Mikah Thomas, striking in the fifth minute after connecting with Brian Romero for a near-post header, and Dylan Sing, who stabbed the ball over the line in the 51st. Shortly after going 2-0 up, Chattanooga responded by scoring four unanswered in the second half. Combined with the loss, results from around the league eliminated CLFC from playoff contention.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC vs. Atlanta United 2

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Matthews, North Carolina

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming Information: MLS Season Pass







