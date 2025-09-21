CLFC falls in home finale; Academy goalkeeper Kai Longanecker makes professional debut

Published on September 20, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC fell 1-0 to Atlanta United 2 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Friday night. Academy goalkeeper Kai Longanecker made his professional debut with his appearance in the starting lineup.

Atlanta struck in the 13th minute thanks to Patrick Weah. The forward received a pass at the top of the box from Santiago Pita before rounding two defenders heading to the left flank. Weah got off a shot that rolled to the back post and took a friendly bounce off the post and over the goal line.

In the 29th minute, CLFC forward Brandon Cambridge drew a penalty after getting taken down in the box by Dominik Chong Qui. Cambridge approached the spot and sent his attempt up the left side but Atlanta goalkeeper Jonathan Ransom met his shot to keep the scoreline 1-0.

Crown Legacy FC (6-13-8, 29 points) rounds out its 2025 schedule next Friday, Sept. 27 when the team travels to take on New England Revolution II. Kickoff at Gillete Stadium is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Match Notes:

Academy goalkeeper Kai Longanecker made his professional debut with his appearance in the Starting XI.

Defender Willian Sangoquiza made his season debut after suffering a knee injury in the offseason.

Defender Morrison Agyemang led all players in passes (60) and successful passes (50).

Scoring Summary:

13' - ATL - Patrick Weah (Santiago Pita)

Disciplinary Summary:

57' - ATL - Santiago Pita (Caution Y)

85' - ATL - Dominik Chong Qui (Caution Y)

Stats: Click HERE.

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Kai Longanecker (GK); Mikah Thomas, Wyatt Holt (Wilian Sangoquiza - 76'), Morrison Agyemang, Jack Neeley (C); Baye Coulibaly, Aron John (Simon Tonidandel - 46'); Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero - 46'), Thiago Rodrigues (Andrej Subotić - 61'), Dylan Sing, Brandon Cambridge (Nimfasha Berchimas - 61')

Unused Subs: Isaac Walker (GK); Yves Tcheuyap, Assane Ouedraogo; Adrian Mendoza

Atlanta United 2 Starting XI:

Jonathan Ransom (GK); Salvatore Mazzaferro (C), Toto Majub, Ronan Wynne; Dominik Chong Qui, DD Sibrian (Adyn Torres - 86'), Javier Armas, Nyk Sessock (Ryan Carmichael - 46'), Staniago Pita (Moises Tablante - 62'), Patrick Weah (Rodrigo Neri - 67'), Gabriel Wesseh

Unused Subs: James Donaldson (GK); Ilan Ettinger; Ignacio Suarez-Couri; Arif Kovac







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.