Revolution II Visit FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday Night

Published on September 20, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY. - New England Revolution II (13-5-7, 51 pts.) will close their two-game road stretch on Sunday night, visiting FC Cincinnati 2 (5-12-7; 29 pts.) at NKU Soccer Stadium. The match kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Michael Wottreng providing play-by-play.

Revolution II enter the weekend carrying a seven-game unbeaten streak, including three consecutive wins. New England triumphed over regional rival New York City FC II, 3-1, at Icahn Stadium in a midweek match on Thursday night. Revolution II has now collected results in 12 of their last 13 matches dating back to June 26 (9-1-3). With the win, New England climbed to second place in the Eastern Conference standings, while its 2.04 points per game now rank third-best leaguewide. Revolution II has already clinched its berth in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro playoffs.

Forward Marcos Dias made his 93rd appearance on Thursday night, surpassing Colby Quinones for the most games played in Revolution II history. The Brazilian playmaker netted his career-high 10th goal of the season, becoming the first player in Revolution II history to reach double-digit goals and assists in a single season. New England is unbeaten, 5-0-4, when Dias scores.

The Brazilian playmaker holds 10 goal contributions in his last seven appearances and ranks first in MLS NEXT Pro in key passes (84) and combined goals and assists (10g, 11a). Dias also continues to hold his position among MLS NEXT Pro leaders in games played (T2nd- 25), minutes played (8th- 2,171), corner kicks (2nd- 87), and successful crosses (T3rd- 37).

2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Cristiano Oliveira recorded his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's victory, his second tally over his last three appearances. The Somerville, Mass. native also led the team with a pair of shots on target. Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian scored his sixth goal of the season in Thursday's win, third-most on the team behind Liam Butts (11) and Dias (10). The Providence College alum has now tallied in back-to-back matches and continues to lead New England's attack in shot attempts (60) and shots on target (23).

On the defensive end, New England has conceded just two goals from open play in its last four matches. This season, Revolution II are tied for the second-fewest goals conceded in MLS NEXT Pro (31). Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian collected his fourth straight start for Revolution II, with three saves in net to secure the victory. Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh anchored the backline, recording two shots in the contest and setting up Oliveira's early tally. Chris Mbaï-Assem, a Central African Republic international, made his third appearance since signing with Revolution II last month.

Cincinnati holds a 4-3-2 edge over New England in the all-time series. FC Cincinnati 2 brings four consecutive losses into Sunday's contest, currently sitting below playoff contention at 13th in the Eastern Conference. The two sides will meet for their third and final battle of the 2025 campaign, with Revolution II going 1-1-0 over the first two encounters.

