Revolution II Host Chicago Fire FC II in Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - No. 3 New England Revolution II hosts No. 6 Chicago Fire FC II in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal Round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 19. New England's second postseason appearance in program history kicks off at 6:00 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium. Watch Sunday's match on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Peyton Gallaher and Jordan Angeli providing play-by-play. To purchase tickets for Sunday's match, CLICK HERE.

New England, making its first appearance in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs since reaching the Eastern Conference Final in 2023, selected sixth-seeded Chicago as its opponent for Sunday's Quarterfinal Round match via the league's Pick-Your-Opponent format. Revolution II went unbeaten against Chicago during the 2025 regular season, tallying a 1-0-2 record in the season series. Sunday's match features two of the league's top attacks, with New England netting 54 goals along with a program record 44 assists. On the other end, Chicago's 69 tallies, led by Golden Boot winner Jason Shokalook, paced MLS NEXT Pro this season.

Earlier this week, Revolution II forward/midfielder Marcos Dias was selected to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI, recognizing the league's top performers at each position this season. The Brazilian adds to his 2025 trophy haul, having earned the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Playmaker of the Year award earlier this month. Dias, the first player in Revolution II history to receive a MLS NEXT Pro year-end accolade, set a league record with 13 assists this season and scored 10 goals. The 23-year-old Brazilian also set a league record for key passes (93) in a single season. Dias closed the 2025 regular season with 12 goal contributions across the final 10 matches.

Forward Liam Butts complemented Dias in New England's attack with a team-best 13 goals, a single-season program record. Butts registered two goals and a career-high six shots in New England's 5-2 win at Inter Miami CF II in the regular season finale on Oct. 5. Revolution II was an unbeaten 7-0-2 when Butts scored a goal. Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian, who also bagged a brace in Miami, will look to continue his strong season after leading Revolution II in shots (64) and shots on target (26).

Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry, who was sidelined for the early months of the season due to injury, returned in time to contribute to New England's attack with five goals and six assists across 16 games played. MLS NEXT All-Star Cristiano Oliveira concluded his regular season with 24 appearances, including 21 starts, for Revolution II. The 17-year-old Somerville, Mass. native recorded his first assist of the season in the Oct. 5 victory and netted five goals during the 2025 campaign. Midfielder Javaun Mussenden featured in 22 matches, including 13 starts, this season. The 18-year-old was named New England's 2025 Revolution Academy Player of the Year on Friday.

On the defensive end, New England finished the regular season among league leaders in clean sheets (T-7th- 7) and fewest goals conceded (T-6th- 37). Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian featured in net for eight of New England's 14 victories this season. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick collected four shutouts over 15 matches started. In the backline, Gabe Dahlin started 25 of 27 games played and ranked second on the team in minutes played (2,318). Boston College product Victor Souza owns three postseason appearances. Souza is one of three players who also featured for New England during the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs alongside Dias and Fry.

With a win on Sunday, third-seeded New England will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinal Round of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, to be played on the weekend of Oct. 24. The Pick-Your-Opponent format will return for the Conference Semifinals, with the highest remaining seed in each conference selecting and hosting an opponent from the two lowest seeded teams. The two remaining Clubs will face each other, with the higher of the two seeds hosting.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

No. 3 New England Revolution II vs.

No. 6 Chicago Fire FC II

Sunday, October 19, 2025

6:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium

(Foxborough, Mass.)







