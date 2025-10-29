Marcos Dias Named Finalist for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Most Valuable Player Award Presented by Adidas

NEW YORK / FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - MLS NEXT Pro announced today that New England Revolution II forward/midfielder Marcos Dias was one of three finalists for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Most Valuable Player award presented by adidas. The 23-year-old Brazilian playmaker led the league with 13 assists and 23 goal contributions in 2025.

Dias joins MVP winner Sam Sarver (North Texas SC) and fellow finalist Jason Shokalook (Chicago Fire FC II) in being recognized as one of the league's top performers during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. The MVP finalists were selected through voting by Head Coaches and Chief Soccer Officers from MLS NEXT Pro clubs, along with league content and broadcast teams.

A native of Formoso do Araguaia, Brazil, Dias is named an MVP finalist after setting a new MLS NEXT Pro single-season assist record (13), while also recording a league-best 23 goal contributions (10g, 13a) and 93 key passes. As the first Revolution II player to notch double-digit goals and assists in a single campaign, Dias was the only New England player to feature in all 28 regular season matches in 2025, including 26 starts. Additionally, Dias was recently named MLS NEXT Pro's inaugural Playmaker of the Year and was selected to the league's Best XI.

With Dias orchestrating the attack, New England secured its second postseason berth in team history, finishing third in the Eastern Conference and matching the club's single-season win record (14). Revolution II closed the regular season with a club-record 44 team assists, 54 goals scored, and a plus-17 goal differential. In the Eastern Conference Quarterfinal against Chicago Fire FC II on October 19, Dias logged a pair of shots, one on target, and two key passes in his 90-minute shift.

Across MLS NEXT Pro this season, Dias ranked among league leaders in games played (T1st - 28), corner kicks (2nd - 96), and successful crosses (T3rd - 42). New England posted a 10-1-4 record when the Brazilian found the scoresheet this year, including an unbeaten 5-0-4 mark when he scored a goal. After four seasons with Revolution II, Dias is the team's all-time leader in career appearances (96), starts (86), goals (34), and assists (22).







