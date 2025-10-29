Antone Bossenberry Romero Added to Canada Men's FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 Roster

Canada Soccer announced today that Antone Bossenberry Romero was officially added to the Canada Men's FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025 active roster. Bossenberry Romero was originally added to the roster as an alternate and will now join the squad as part of the 21-man team alongside Richard Chukwu, Timothy Fortier, and Elijah Roche from the Toronto FC Academy and Stefan Kapor from Toronto FC.

Most recently, Bossenberry Romero signed with Toronto FC II from the TFC Academy on October 2, 2025, effective January 1, 2026. Named to The Guardian's list of the 60 best young football talents in the world on October 14, the midfielder became the 57th Toronto FC Academy athlete to sign a professional contract with Toronto FC II. The Toronto, Ontario native has spent time with TFC II over the 2025 campaign, where he has registered two goals and one assist over 23 appearances, including 11 starts with the Young Reds. Bossenberry Romero made his TFC II and MLS NEXT Pro debut on March 13, 2025, against Chicago Fire FC II and scored his first goal, a game-winner in the 80th minute, against Orlando City B on June 25.

Canada and Bossenberry Romero are currently in a pre-tournament camp in Dubai through Saturday, November 1. The team will head to Qatar for their opening match against Uganda on Wednesday, November 5.

All of Canada's matches will air live on TSN/RDS.







