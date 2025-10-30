Toronto FC II Announce Year-End Roster Moves Following 2025 MLS Next Pro Season

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II today announced their year-end roster moves following the conclusion of their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Six players are contractually guaranteed for the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season: defenders Reid Fisher, Ythallo Rodrigues de Oliveira ; midfielders Antone Bossenberry Romero, Joseph Melto Quiah; forwards Jahmarie Nolan and Joshua Nugent.

TFC II has exercised the contract option on defender Theo Rigopoulos. Toronto FC II has declined the contract options on defenders Micah Chisholm and Marko Stojadinovic; midfielders Lucas Olguin, Patrick McDonald and Michael Sullivan. The club remains in discussion with select players on a potential return in 2026.

Four players will be out of contract at the end of 2025: goalkeeper Shafique Wilson; midfielders Hassan Ayari, Mark Fisher and Costa Iliadis.

Defender Stefan Kapor signed a Major League Soccer contract as a Homegrown player with Toronto FC, effective January 1, 2026.

Goalkeeper Felipe Jaramillo will return to Vancouver FC following the conclusion of the loan spell.

Forward Dékwon Barrow has an option for 2026, and the club remains in discussion on a potential return.

The Young Reds' current roster heading into 2026, listed alphabetically by position, is below:

Defenders (3): Reid Fisher, Theo Rigopoulos, Ythallo Rodrigues de Oliveira

Midfielders (2): Antone Bossenberry Romero, Joseph Melto Quiah

Forwards (2): Jahmarie Nolan, Joshua Nugent







