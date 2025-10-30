New York Red Bulls II to Host Philadelphia Union II at Sports Illustrated Stadium for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, November 1

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II to host Philadelphia Union II at Sports Illustrated Stadium for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Final on Saturday, November 1. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Josh Eastern will be the play-by-play announcer while Christopher Nurse will take on analyst responsibilities.

New York have had an impressive 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs run. The side has scored five goals in each match and have scored the most goals by any club in the playoffs so far. They're coming off a 5-3 extra time Eastern Conference Semifinal win over Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday, October 26 at MSU Soccer Park. The match went back and forth. Midfielder Andy Rojas scored a brace, while forward Roald Mitchell, defender Jair Collahuazo and forward Mijahir Jimenez finding the scoresheet.

Philadelphia are coming off a 1-0 Eastern Conference Semifinal victory over Huntsville City FC on Saturday, October 25. Forward Stas Korzeniowski converted a penalty kick in the 67th minute to seal the win.

Through eight all-time MLS NEXT Pro matchups, Red Bulls II are 2-4-2 against Union II. They are undefeated and have outscored Philadelphia six to two in their last three matchups against the side. The two sides last faced off on August 11 at MSU Soccer Park where a Jimenez brace secured New York a 2-0 victory. This will be their first all-time post season matchup.

Jimenez leads the active roster with two career goals against Philadelphia.

This will be Red Bulls II's second match of the season at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Their first match was a 3-2 victory over NYCFC II on March 30. New York are 24-11-10 all time in matches played at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

New York has had incredible offensive success in the playoffs so far. They've had four difference players score at least two goals thanks to contributions from Rojas, Mitchell, and midfielders Nehuén Benedetti and Rafael Mosquera.

Rojas has had the clutch gene this season. The midfielder has scored three goals in the 70th minute or later in his last three appearances across all competitions. Three of the Costa Rican's seven goals across all competitions this season have been match winners. He has also scored five goals in his last four appearances across all competitions this season.







