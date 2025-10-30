Statement from Robert Palmer Regarding the Future of the Jacksonville Armada

Published on October 30, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Jacksonville Armada FC News Release







I'll never forget that incredible day in July 2017 when the announcement was made that I had acquired the Jacksonville Armada FC. It remains one of my proudest moments as a business owner and lifelong sports fan. Time has truly flown by.

As I shared back then, owning a sports team had been a dream of mine since I was a kid-but owning one in Jacksonville made it even more meaningful. My wife Jill and I have a long history in this great city. Jill grew up here, and for many years we called Neptune Beach home.

Through our time with the Armada, we never lost sight of our main goal: to return the first team to the pro ranks. We aligned ourselves with MLS-the only Division One league in the United States-as they launched a lower-division structure. And with the City of Jacksonville's support, we secured prime downtown real estate for a future stadium: a permanent home for the Armada in the heart of the sports and entertainment district.

The Armada is now entering a crucial point in the club's history and requires the right steward to guide this exciting new era. Earlier this year, I was approached by someone with deep Jacksonville roots, who a shared passion for advancing professional soccer in this city. After thoughtful discussion with my family, it became clear that this could be the right path forward-both for the Armada and the loyal fans who have given so much of themselves to this club.

Through that process of reflection, I recognized that much has changed in our lives since I purchased the team eight years ago. Our family has grown-we're now the proud parents of two amazing daughters, which has been my greatest joy. We have since moved away from our community in Jacksonville and spend much of our time in Montana. My businesses have also grown, and we've built one of the largest real estate brokerages in the country. As I've gained a deeper understanding of what it truly takes to navigate the IPO process, I've realized that it requires tremendous focus, discipline, and day-to-day commitment.

These milestones have reshaped how I spend my time and energy. As much as I love this team and what it represents for the city, I've had to acknowledge that the Armada deserves more presence from someone in the local community and dedicated involvement than I can give right now.

That is why I'm proud to share that we have come to terms with a Jacksonville-based business owner to acquire the Armada and carry forward the vision we set in motion

eight years ago. We will support this individual throughout the MLS approval process, and, once the sale is finalized, my companies will continue to be involved proud sponsors.

The journey we've shared-through highs, challenges, and change-has meant more to me than words can express. I remain humbled by the passion, loyalty, and spirit of our fans. In particular, I want to thank Section 904 for your tireless commitment and the unmatched energy you bring to every match. You embody everything that makes this team special.

As we move forward, please know that my belief in the Armada's potential has never been stronger. I have full confidence that the new owner will lead the club with integrity and dedication-and I'll be cheering every step of the way.

We will share additional details as this transition progresses.

From the bottom of my heart-thank you to the City of Jacksonville, our fans, partners, and players for your unwavering support. The Armada will always hold a special place in my life, and I will continue to root for its success for years to come.

With gratitude,

Robert Palmer

Owner, Jacksonville Armada FC







