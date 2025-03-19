Jacksonville Armada FC Qualifies for Generation adidas Cup

The Jacksonville Armada FC Pro Academy U18 team has officially qualified for the prestigious 2025 Generation adidas Cup, marking a significant milestone in the club's player development pathway. The tournament, recognized as one of the top youth competitions in global soccer, will take place at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, from April 12-20, 2025. Competing against the best MLS academies and top international club academies, the Armada FC Pro Academy U18 team will showcase its elite talent on a global stage.

"The Generation adidas Cup is the pinnacle of youth competition, and qualifying for this tournament is a testament to the dedication, talent, and commitment of our players and staff," said Academy Director Tommy Krizanovic. "We are incredibly proud of this achievement and excited for the opportunity to compete against some of the best young players in the world."

Head Coach Elmar Bolowich echoed this sentiment, stating, "This qualification is a fantastic accomplishment for our academy. Our squad is eager to take on this challenge, and we look forward to representing Jacksonville with pride at the GA Cup."

The 2024 edition of the tournament was historic, featuring a record 49 clubs from 15 different countries battling for the coveted Generation adidas Cup title. Past editions of the tournament have featured some of the world's most renowned clubs, including Real Madrid, Valencia, Manchester United, and Arsenal. The Armada FC Pro Academy's inclusion in the 2025 tournament underscores the club's continued growth and its commitment to developing top-tier talent within the MLS NEXT Pro framework.

As preparations ramp up for the competition, Jacksonville Armada FC Pro Academy remains focused on honing its players' skills and ensuring they are ready to compete at the highest level. Additional details on the team's journey to the GA Cup, including match schedules and updates, will be shared in the coming weeks.

