Inter Miami CF II U.S. Open Cup Debut Ends in Thrilling Victory over Miami United FC

March 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II secured an important 4-2 matchup over Miami United FC this Wednesday evening in the team's nail-biting U.S. Open Cup debut fixture at Chase Stadium. The match featured season first goals from Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Mateo Saja, and a brace from Yuval Cohen. Inter Miami CF II makes history in their first appearance ever in the historic U.S. Open Cup. The match includes Cohen's first start this year as well as Jack Pymm and Santiago Ledesma registered their first appearance as second half substitutes.

Lineup Notes

The Herons' starting XI featured Matias Marin goal; Capitan Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall, Alejo Ristano, and Samuel Basabe made up the back four; Bailey Sparks, Alejandro Flores De La Paz, Zeltzer-Zubida, and Ricardo Montenegro in midfield; and forwards Cristian Ortiz and Cohen led the team's attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami CF II found themselves trailing early after Miami United FC struck first in the 36th minute. United's Santiago Frean delivered a direct free kick past the keeper to give the visitors a 0-1 lead. Despite the setback, Miami remained composed, continuing to push forward in search of an equalizer. The half ended in 1-0.

The Herons came out of half, wasting no time in finding a response. Just four minutes into the second half, Zubida leveled the score at 1-1 with a well-placed finish, setting the tone for an inspired second-half performance. With momentum on their side, Miami pressed high and took control of the midfield battle.

Their momentum paid off once again in the 65th minute when Basabe launched from midfield, finding and connecting with Saja. The Argentine calmly slotted the ball into the net, completing the turnaround and giving Miami a 2-1 lead.

The host continued to attack, and just five minutes later, they extended their advantage. Ricardo Montenegro delivered a precise pass to Yuval Cohen, placing his shot past the goalkeeper to make it 3-1.

Miami United FC pulled one back in the 81st minute, but Cohen wasn't done yet. The midfielder secured his brace with another composed finish, sealing a 4-2 victory.

With the win, Inter Miami CF II showcased their resilience securing an important result as they continue their push for a strong start to the U.S. Open Cup.

Next Match

Next, Inter Miami CF II will host Columbus Crew 2 for MLS NEXT Pro matchday 3 on Sunday, March 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.

U.S. Open Cup Next Up

Inter Miami II's opponent for the U.S. Open Cup Second Round fixture will be announced at a later date. The match will be played between April 1-2.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.