New York City FC II Signs Academy Product Seymour Reid to an MLS NEXT Pro Contract

New York City FC II announced today that it has signed forward Seymour Reid to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through 2025. The 16-year-old striker will then join the first team as a Homegrown player through the 2029 season, with an option through 2030. This move reinforces New York City FC's commitment to developing young talent and providing a clear pathway to the professional level.

"Seymour has made a huge impression at the Club since joining ahead of the 2024/2025 MLS NEXT season. He was invited to join the first team for preseason due to the potential he showed in the academy and has now earned a professional contract," Sporting Director David Lee said. "He possesses all the attributes we look for in a number nine with his excellent physical attributes, but also his quality in possession and composure in front of goal that he has already demonstrated with his fantastic start with New York City FC II in MLS NEXT Pro. We're excited for his continued progression with the club and are looking forward to aiding his development and working with Seymour to maximize his potential within our professional environment"

Reid joined the academy in fall 2024 from Cedar Stars Academy - Bergen and has quickly made an impression since joining the 'Boys in Blue.' After participating in the first team's preseason training camp in Santa Barbara, California, he transitioned into competitive play with New York City FC II. The young forward has already scored three goals in MLS NEXT Pro action, including a two-goal performance against Crown Legacy FC to secure a 2-2 draw before a 5-4 victory in the penalty shootout. The following week, Reid continued his strong start, scoring the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Columbus Crew 2 in the home opener at Belson Stadium.

"The moment I found out I was signing I was really excited. It's a dream come true for a 17-year-old, and I was just so happy," Forward Seymour Reid said. "A year ago, I never imagined I'd be here-training with the first team, competing in MLS NEXT Pro, and now signing a professional contract. The coaches and my teammates have pushed me to improve every day, and I'm grateful to be part of a club that feels like a family. I'm excited for what's ahead and ready to keep working hard to take my game to the next level."

Reid has also made his mark on the international stage, representing Jamaica's U17 national team this year with four appearances, three goals, and four assists. His performances at the club and international levels highlight his potential as a top young attacking prospect.

Name: Seymour Reid

Position: Forward

Height: 5'5

Weight: 169lbs

Date of Birth: March 4, 2008

Age: 17

