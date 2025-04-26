New England Revolution II Edges New York City FC II

April 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II fell 2-1 to New England Revolution II on Saturday at Gillette Stadium. After going behind early, Piero Elias equalized by finishing his own rebound from the penalty spot. Despite pushing for another goal and making several substitutions, City conceded again in the second half and couldn't find a late equalizer.

New York City FC II traveled up to Gillette Stadium on Saturday for a meeting with New England Revolution II.

City knew a win could help them climb several places in the Eastern Conference, as head coach Matt Pilkington made several changes to the lineup and shifted to a 4-3-3 system.

The contest started at a quick pace and, after settling, it was the hosts who took the lead in the 18th minute through Liam Butts.

A short corner routine from New England allowed Butts to find space in the box and flick a header past Mac Learned.

City set about trying to find a quick response, and that saw them awarded a penalty just two minutes after falling behind.

Earned by Drew Baiera after he was felled in the area, the responsibility of taking the kick fell to Piero Elias.

Elias saw his initial kick saved but pounced on the rebound to stroke it home and draw the two sides level.

The second period saw the two sides renew their attempts to claim a third goal. Pilkington turned to his bench in the 66th minute to introduce Zidane Yáñez in place of Seymour Reid.

Unfortunately, City fell behind for a second time in the 71st minute after Allan Oyriwoth struck a shot from just outside the penalty area.

A second change for the visitors three minutes later saw Peter Molinari replace Sebastiano Musu.

City continued to push for an equalizer, and that saw two further changes in the 87th minute as Luka Sunjic and Eligio Guarino replaced Elias and Julien Lacher.

Pilkington's side battled until the final whistle but were unable to find an equalizer, forcing them to accept a narrow defeat on the road.

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against Inter Miami II on Sunday, May 4. Kickoff is scheduled 7:00PM ET.

