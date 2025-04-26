Tacoma Defiance Hosts St. Louis CITY2 on Saturday Night at Starfire Stadium
April 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance plays its second match of the week as it hosts St. Louis CITY2 on Saturday, April 26 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).
Tacoma most recently defeated Sporting KC II 4-1 on Wednesday, April 23 at Swope Park. Osaze De Rosario scored a brace in the contest, giving him seven on the season, the most in MLS NEXT Pro. Yu Tsukanome also recorded his fifth goal of the season on Wednesday, second in MLS NEXT Pro.
Defiance moved into second place in the Pacific Division with the result (3-2-0, 9 points), three points behind Ventura County FC. Tacoma has scored 16 goals through five matches, the most in MLSNP.
Following Saturday's match, Defiance travels to Ventura County FC on Friday, May 2 at William Rolland Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com
Talent: Matt Pedersen
Images from this story
|
Tacoma Defiance with possession
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 26, 2025
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts St. Louis CITY2 on Saturday Night at Starfire Stadium - Tacoma Defiance
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Carolina Core FC - Crown Legacy FC
- Toronto FC Loan Markus Cimermancic to Toronto FC II - Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC II Earns 2-0 Victory over Chicago Fire FC II - Toronto FC II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tacoma Defiance Stories
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts St. Louis CITY2 on Saturday Night at Starfire Stadium
- Tacoma Defiance Earns 4-1 Road Win over Sporting KC II
- Tacoma Defiance Travels to Sporting KC II for Wednesday Night Matchup
- Tacoma Defiance Defeats Oakland Roots SC 2-1 in Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
- Tacoma Defiance Hosts Oakland Roots SC Tonight in the Third Round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup