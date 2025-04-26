Tacoma Defiance Hosts St. Louis CITY2 on Saturday Night at Starfire Stadium

April 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance plays its second match of the week as it hosts St. Louis CITY2 on Saturday, April 26 at Starfire Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

Tacoma most recently defeated Sporting KC II 4-1 on Wednesday, April 23 at Swope Park. Osaze De Rosario scored a brace in the contest, giving him seven on the season, the most in MLS NEXT Pro. Yu Tsukanome also recorded his fifth goal of the season on Wednesday, second in MLS NEXT Pro.

Defiance moved into second place in the Pacific Division with the result (3-2-0, 9 points), three points behind Ventura County FC. Tacoma has scored 16 goals through five matches, the most in MLSNP.

Following Saturday's match, Defiance travels to Ventura County FC on Friday, May 2 at William Rolland Stadium (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV).

