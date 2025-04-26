Luna Sensational as Two-Goal Performance Inspires RSL in 3-1 Win at San Diego

April 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Sat.) - Real Salt Lake (4-6-0, 12 points, 9th West) closed out April with a massive road win to snap a two-game slide and exact revenge against expansion San Diego, which won by an identical 1-3 scoreline on Utah soil earlier this season.

RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni's charges rose - with star playmaker Diego Luna delivering his second brace of the year - to give San Diego FC its first-ever home loss, for the Utah side a well-deserved, ultimately comfortable 3-1 win away at Snapdragon Stadium.

U.S. Men's National Team starlet Diego Luna doubtlessly emerged as the headline act, with two goals less than 10 minutes apart on either side of halftime, first to give RSL the lead and then restore it after the hosts had managed to pull level. Substitute defender Sam Junqua then managed to provide the dagger with a powerfully driven long-range effort to secure all three points and hand Mastroeni his 100th win across all competitions in the 48-year-old's managerial career at the Rocky Mountain cup rivals, RSL and Colorado.

Saturday at San Diego, Mastroeni made three changes to the starting XI from last weekend. Central defender Philip Quinton replaced the injured Justen Glad (adductor), while 18-year-old Zavier Gozo was handed his first RSL / MLS start of his career in place of Polish international Dominik Marczuk (calf). Up top, Australian striker Ari Piol started in place of rookie Jesus Barea.

The visitors were dealt an early tragedy when defender Brayan Vera was forced off after suffering a serious head injury from a nasty defensive collision with his own goalkeeper, Rafael Cabral just 10 minutes in.

The hosts had dominated much of the proceedings up until that point, but RSL fortuitously managed to draw first blood against the run of play late in the first half when Luna capitalized on an errant turnover near the hosts' defensive third, picking up the ball in the left channel before making his way into the box and curling a powerful effort into the back of the net.

San Diego then pulled level just before halftime when former Napoli Forward Chucky Lozano beat Cabral from the spot, squirming an effort past the Brazilian goalkeeper after defender Alex Katranis was whistled for a foul in the penalty area.

The drama would continue early on in the second period, as RSL managed to retake the lead when referee Ricardo Fierro called play back on an adjudged handball offense in the area, allowing Luna to confidently roll the ball into the bottom left-hand corner for his second goal of the night as well as the 21-year-old's fifth goal and second brace of the season (April 5).

Two goals then turned into three just 12 minutes later when substitute defender Junqua managed to hammer a low left-footed effort from outside the box past the keeper and into the bottom right-hand corner to effectively seal the contest.

In the second half, Neely-acquired striker William Agada was also able to mark his debut, coming on in the 67th minute to become RSL's 222nd player in the club's all-time MLS regular season history.

The result lifts the Claret-and-Cobalt into ninth place in the Western Conference standings, with four wins and 12 points from the opening 10 games played, and sets the team on to the perfect start to its ongoing three-game road gauntlet.

Next up for RSL is an away clash with West table-topping Vancouver FC, next Saturday, May 3, at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kickoff for this contest is slated for 8:30 PM MT.

SD 1 : 3 RSL

GOALSCORING SUMMARY

RSL: Diego Luna (Unassisted) 45' +1 : Ball recovered in the San Diego half by Diego Luna, who takes a couple touches upfield until he reaches the 18-yard-box, where he cuts onto his preferred right foot, curling an accurate shot into the top right corner of the goal.

SD: Chucky Lozano (Penalty) 45' +6: Foul committed by Alex Katranis in the RSL box, Chucky Lozano shoots it into the bottom left of Cabral's goal, bringing the game level.

RSL: Diego Luna (Penalty) 54': VAR confirmed a hand ball in the San Diego box by the captain, Diego Luna shoots it into the bottom left of the goal, the goalkeeper dives the other way, and gives RSL the lead.

RSL: Sam Junqua (Unassisted) 66': Cross by Alex Katranis is cleared away by a San Diego defender, the ball falls into the path of DF Sam Junqua, who takes a touch to set himself up from about 25 yards away and drives a low, powerful, left-footed shot into the bottom right corner of the net to extend the RSL lead.

NOTES FROM SD 1 : 3 RSL

18-year-old FW Zavier Gozo made his first career start for RSL in MLS action, 18 months after his Club debut in late 2023

MF Diego Luna scored his second brace of the season, his first coming against LA Galaxy in a 2-0 home win on April 5th

With the 3-1 away against San Diego, Pablo Mastroeni recorded his 100th win across all competitions as a Head Coach between his time in Colorado and Utah

Newcomer FW William Agada made his official RSL debut against San Diego, coming off the bench, after signing with the club on Wednesday

German MF Noel Caliskan made his first appearance for RSL this season, coming off the bench against San Diego

With his appearance against San Diego, GK Rafael Cabral is the only RSL player to have played every minute of the year for the club (12 games)

DF Sam Junqua netted his first goal for RSL, and the seventh of his career

Junqua becomes just the second sub to score for RSL this year

RSL scored three goals for the first time this season and for the first time since last September, a 17-game span across multiple competitions

RSL is now 38-7-12 (W-L-T) when scoring first in a match under Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni

In the 151 games coached all-time by Mastroeni since August, 2021, RSL has dropped consecutive games on just 13 occasions, and lost three straight just four times - tonight's win snapped a two-game slide

LINEUPS

Real Salt Lake (4-2-3-1): Rafael Carbal; Bode Hidalgo, Philip Quinton, Brayan Vera (Sam Junqua, 19'), Alex Katranis; Emeka Eneli ©, Braian Ojeda; Zavier Gozo, Diego Luna (Tyler Wolff, 89'), Diogo Gonçalves (Noel Caliskan, 90'+3); Ari Piol (William Agada, 67')

Subs not used: Mason Stajduhar, Pablo Ruiz, Nelson Palacio, Lachlan Brook, Jesus Barea

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

San Diego FC (4-3-3): Cj Dos Santos; Willy Kumado (Jasper Loffelsend, 77'), Paddy McNair, Christopher McVey, Luca Bombino (Hamady Diop, 67'); Anibal Godoy (Alex Mighten, 67'), Jeppe Tverskov ©, Luca De La Torre (Alejandro Alvarado, 83'); Anders Dreyer, Onni Valakari (Milan Iloski, 77'), Hirving Lozano

Subs not used: Pablo Sisniega, Tomas Angel, Emmanuel Boateng, Ian Pilcher

Head Coach: Mikey Varas

Stats Summary: SD / RSL

Shots: 18 / 11

Shots on Goal: 7 / 5

Saves: 2 / 6

Corner Kicks: 4 / 2

Fouls: 19 / 19

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Alex Katranis (Yellow Card - 45')

SD: Luca Bombino (Yellow Card - 56')

SD: Hirving Lozano (Yellow Card - 73')

RSL: Philip Quinton (Yellow Card - 83')

RSL: Diogo Gonçalves (Yellow Card - 86')

SD: Alejandro Alvarado (Yellow Card - 87')

RSL: Bode Hidalgo (Yellow Card - 90'+3)

RSL: Bode Hidalgo (Red Card - 90'+6)

