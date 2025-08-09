Real Monarchs Dominate in 4-0 Road Win over Houston Dynamo

August 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HOUSTON, Texas (Saturday, August 9th, 2025) - Real Monarchs (7-5-7, 32 pts, 5th West) close out its three-game road trip with a commanding 4-0 victory over Houston Dynamo 2 (6-10-5, 26 pts, 10th West), securing its first clean sheet of the season en route to back-to-back wins, the first of the 2025 campaign.

Real Monarchs head coach Mark Lowry made three personnel changes entering tonight's match from last week's 2-1 road victory over Portland Timbers 2, maintaining the 4-2-3-1 formation that proved effective. Defender Kobi Henry, winger Tyler Wolff, and forward Jesús Barea returned to the starting lineup after spending time with the first team during the Leagues Cup, bringing added experience and confidence to the squad. Midfielders Luca Moisa and captain Griffin Dillon, both enjoying standout 2025 campaigns, once again anchored the middle of the park. Up top, 20-year-old striker Marcos Zambrano earned his second consecutive start, aiming to build on his impressive debut performance last week

Real Monarchs opened Saturday's match with attacking intent, creating early chances and earning a series of corner kicks. Right back Henry pushed high into the final third to support the attack, drawing defenders and winning fouls to keep the pressure on. The breakthrough came in the 9th minute, when the Monarchs earned a free kick just outside the box. Captain Dillon whipped in a pinpoint cross to the heart of the 18-yard area, where forward Zambrano powered a header past goalkeeper Cruz. The goal - Zambrano's first in a Monarchs jersey - injected the team with urgency as it pushed for a second before halftime. While the insurance goal didn't come, the Monarchs closed out the first half brimming with confidence and firmly in control of the match.

Real Monarchs carried its attacking momentum into the second half, dictating the tempo and pressing forward in search of an insurance goal. The breakthrough came in the 49th minute when a set piece delivery was partially cleared by a Dynamo 2 defender. Midfielder Moisa quickly regained possession and whipped in a dangerous cross, finding winger Wolff, who struck a first-time volley past the left side of goalkeeper for his third goal of the season. Just eight minutes later, Wolff turned provider for his sixth goal contribution in two games with the Monarchs, driving down the right flank and sending a low pass across the face of goal for Zambrano to slot home, completing his brace in just his second appearance for the club. The scoring was capped in the 83rd minute, when midfielder Jesús threaded a precise pass to forward Brayan Sandoval, who calmly finished past Cruz to put the game out of reach. With goals flowing and possession firmly in its favor, the Monarchs saw out the match with confidence, securing a convincing win and closing out its three-game road trip with a well-earned three points.

Real Monarchs return home following a three-game road trip, set to face LAFC 2 on Sunday, August 17, at America First Field. Tickets will be available at the door, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.

HOUS 0: 4 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Marcos Zambrano (Griffin Dillon) 9' - The Monarchs capitalized on a set piece when captain Dillon delivered a pinpoint cross into the heart of the 18-yard box, where Zambrano rose above his marker to send a powerful header past Dynamo 2 goalkeeper Cruz. The goal marked Zambrano's first in a Monarchs jersey.

SLC: Tyler Wolff (Luca Moisa) 49' - The Monarchs set piece was partially cleared by a Dynamo 2 defender, but midfielder Moisa regained possession and whipped in a dangerous cross. Winger Wolff met it with a first-time volley, sending the ball past the left side of goalkeeper Cruz for the Monarchs' second goal of the match and his third of the season.

SLC: Marcos Zambrano (Tyler Wolff) 57' - Winger Tyler Wolff drove down the right flank and delivered a low pass across the face of goal, where striker Zambrano calmly slotted the ball past Dynamo 2 goalkeeper Cruz to complete his brace for the match.

SLC: Brayan Sandoval (Jesús Barea) 83' - Midfielder Barea threaded a precise pass into the box for forward Sandoval, who slotted the ball past Dynamo 2 goalkeeper Cruz to seal the victory for the Monarchs.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Kobi Henry, Ruben Mesalles, Gio Calderon, Tommy Silva; Griffin Dillon © (Omar Márquez, 46'), Luca Moisa (Liam O'Gara, 80'); Jesus Barea, Tyler Wolff, (Owen Anderson, 58) Gio VIlla (Maximus Jennings, 80'); Marcos Zambrano (Brayan Sandoval, 67')

Subs not used: Trace Alphin, Zack Farnsworth

Houston Dynamo 2 (5-4-1): Pedro De Oliveira Cruz; Noah Bentancourt (Omar Flores, 77'), Daniel Barrett (Faraji Ramani, 74'), Nicolas Ramos, Omar Bolanos (Gavin Wolff, 63'), Juan Viveros; Lionel Gitau, Josh Bolma ©, Erik Duenas, Mattheo Dimareli (Stephen Gyamfi, 63'); Tomas Romero

Subs not used: David Garcia, Myles Gardner, Roman Kerimov, Sabastiao Nzita

Stats Summary: HOU / SLC

Shots: 1 / 11

Shots on Goal: 0 / 7

Corner Kicks: 2 / 3

Fouls: 19 / 20

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Yellow Card - 14')

HOU: Nicolas Ramos (Yellow Card - 21')

HOU: Tomas Romero (Yellow Card - 42')

SLC: Luca Moisa (Yellow Card - 50')

SLC: Tommy Silva (Yellow Card - 53')

SLC: Gio Villa (Yellow Card - 67')

HOU: Faraji Ramani (Yellow Card - 90')

SLC: Omar Márquez (Yellow Card - 90' + 3)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.