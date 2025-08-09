Revolution II Host Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday

August 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (8-5-5, 33 pts.) will host Columbus Crew 2 (3-13-3; 13 pts.) on Sunday night for an 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Sunday's match is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Sean Saint Jacques on the call.

Revolution II is set to open a two-game homestand this weekend, with four of the team's next five games to be played at Gillette Stadium. New England has built a fortress at home, collecting points in seven of its eight matches played in Foxborough this season with a 5-1-2 record. Revolution II has collected consecutive shutout victories over their last two games at home.

Last weekend, Revolution II saw the team's four-game winning streak come to an end in a narrow 1-0 loss to Carolina Core FC on the road at Truist Point. New England kept pace with the host side for the majority of the night, before conceding the winning goal in the closing minutes of the contest. Despite last weekend's defeat, New England has taken points in six of its last eight matches dating back to May 31.

Revolution II will meet Columbus Crew 2 for the third time this season, with New England logging a 2-1 victory in the most recent encounter in Ohio on July 5. Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry netted the opening goal of the match to put New England on the front foot. After Columbus knotted the score at 1-1, 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Cristiano Oliveira provided late heroics with the winning tally in stoppage time. Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. native, also scored against Columbus on April 23.

Fry, a Groton, Mass. native has registered four goals and three assists in just eight matches this season since returning from injury. Fry has posted two goal-and-assist performances this season, while forward Marcos Dias has registered three. Dias recorded a game-high five key passes against Carolina Core FC on Saturday, extending his league-lead to 62 this season. The Brazilian playmaker also ranks tied for third in assists this season across MLS NEXT Pro (6). His next helper will surpass Jake Rozhansky (15) for Revolution II's all-time assist record.

Forward Liam Butts remains Revolution II's leading scorer with eight goals this season, including one tally against Columbus. Butts, a Penn State product, has recorded three goals and two assists in his last four matches. Revolution II's newest member, forward Sharod George, will look to make his third straight appearance since joining the club on July 17.

On the defensive side, goalkeeper Donovan Parisian, New England's 2025 MLS SuperDraft selection, has helped lead Revolution II to shutout victories in two of his last three performances. New England owns six clean sheets during the 2025 campaign, tied for third-most in MLS NEXT Pro.

REVOLUTION MEDIA CENTER: Photos, B-Roll and Additional Resources

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #19

New England Revolution II vs. Columbus Crew 2

Sunday, August 10, 2025

8:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium

(Foxborough, Mass.)







