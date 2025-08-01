Revolution II Visit Carolina Core FC on Saturday

August 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HIGH POINT, N.C. (August 1, 2025) - New England Revolution II (8-4-5, 33 pts.) will carry their five-match unbeaten streak into Saturday's road contest at Carolina Core FC (4-7-8; 24 pts.). The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Truist Point and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with James Hadnot providing play-by-play.

GAME NOTES: August 2 at Carolina Core FC

Revolution II, winners of four consecutive matches, have collected points in six of their last seven contests dating back to May 31. New England opened the two-game week with a 3-0 shutout win over Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday morning, extending the club's current unbeaten run to five straight games. Revolution II's positive form has helped New England rise to fourth in the league rankings in total points (33) and points per game (1.94).

In Wednesday's victory, the Revolution sprinted to the quickest 3-0 lead in club history. New England scored all three of its goals in the opening 25 minutes of the match, with goal-and-assist performances from forwards Marcos Dias, Malcolm Fry, and Liam Butts. Through New England's first 17 matches of the 2025 campaign, Revolution II remains unbeaten when Dias, Fry, or Butts finds the scoresheet. Additionally, New England's attack has produced multi-goal performances in five consecutive games, including 10 tallies over the last three matches.

Dias continues to pace MLS NEXT Pro with a league-best 57 key passes in the 2025 campaign, including a game-high six in Wednesday's match. The Brazilian playmaker owns five goals and six assists this season and is now equal with Jake Rozhansky for Revolution II's all-time assist record of 15. Dias' career-high six assists this season rank tied for third-most leaguewide.

Fry, a Groton, Mass. native, has maintained top form since returning from injury in May. The Homegrown Player owns four goals and two assists across six games played this season, including two goal-and-assist outings. Likewise, Butts has recorded three goals and two assists over his last three appearances. The Penn State product remains New England's leading scorer with eight tallies on the season.

Wednesday's match also featured Sharod George's Revolution II debut. George, a forward, joined New England after signing his first professional contract on July 17. MLS NEXT All-Star Cristiano Oliveira returned to the team following his goal-scoring performance in the annual showcase last week. The Somerville, Mass. native appeared off the bench to help close out Wednesday's 3-0 win.

On the defensive end, Revolution II has collected consecutive clean sheets. The team's six shutouts on the season are tied for third-best in MLS NEXT Pro, while their 21 goals conceded on the year are tied for third fewest. Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian made two saves in Wednesday's match and owns three shutouts over six appearances in 2025.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #18

New England Revolution II at Carolina Core FC

Saturday, August 2, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET

Truist Point

(High Point, N.C,)







