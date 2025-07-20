Revolution II Defeat Orlando City B, 3-0

July 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (7-4-5; 30 pts.) shut out Orlando City B (7-8-3; 26 pts.), 3-0, on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Cranston, R.I. native Gevork Diarbian bagged a brace for the first multi-goal performance of his professional career, while forward Alex Monis opened his 2025 MLS NEXT Pro account with a second-half tally.

With today's victory, New England is unbeaten in its last four matches, including three consecutive wins by multiple goals. Revolution II's home record moves to 4-1-2 at Gillette Stadium this season, collecting points in six of seven matches. At the conclusion of today's match, New England ranks fourth in MLS NEXT Pro with 1.88 points per game, while the team's 21 goals conceded are fifth fewest leaguewide.

New England opened the scoring in the 19th minute through Diarbian, who connected on a give-and-go sequence with Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry. Fry snuck a pass behind Orlando's defense and into the box, where Diarbian lifted his shot over the opposing goalkeeper. Fry, a Groton, Mass. native, recorded his fourth goal contribution in his last five appearances, including an assist in back-to-back games.

Shortly after the second half began, Diarbian completed his first brace with New England in the 51st minute. After drawing a foul in the box, the Providence College alum stepped up to the penalty spot and calmly buried his shot to double Revolution II's advantage. Diarbian ended the day with a team-leading four shots, including a pair on target.

Monis netted an insurance goal for New England in the 78th minute, his first goal of the season. The Philippines National Team forward scored just one minute after entering the pitch for his first appearance since May 31 due to injury. Swedish international Gabe Dahlin started the play, launching a long ball to forward Damorney Hutchinson, who fed Monis inside the penalty area. Dahlin and Hutchinson each registered their second assists of the campaign on the play.

With Academy product Cristiano Oliveira missing today's match to represent New England in the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game on Monday, first-team midfielders Allan Oyirwoth and Eric Klein both featured in Revolution II's starting lineup. Oyirwoth, an 18-year-old from Uganda, registered two shot attempts in his 90-minute shift.

Boston College alum Victor Souza contributed three shots in his return from a two-game injury absence. In net for New England, 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick Donovan Parisian collected his second clean sheet through five starts in his debut professional campaign. New England's five clean sheets are tied for third most in MLS NEXT Pro.

Revolution II are back at home next Wednesday, July 30, hosting Atlanta United 2 at Gillette Stadium. The midweek match features an early kickoff at 11:00 a.m. ET, available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Jake Griffith calling the action.

MATCH NOTES

With today's victory, Revolution II remains unbeaten at home against Orlando City B (3-0-1).

New England's win at Gillette Stadium extends the team's unbeaten streak to four matches, including three consecutive multi-goal wins.

Revolution II now owns a 4-1-2 record at home this season and ranks fourth in points per game (1.88) leaguewide.

New England ranks tied for third in clean sheets this season (5) and has conceded the fifth-fewest goals (21) across MLS NEXT Pro.

M Gevork Diarbian netted the first brace of his professional career and posted a game-high four shot attempts. The Cranston, R.I. native has tallied three goals and three assists this season.

F Alex Monis tallied his first goal of the season in his return to action tonight after missing five matches with a groin injury.

GK Donovan Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, kept his second career clean sheet in the fifth start of his debut professional campaign.

Homegrown F Malcolm Fry registered his second assist of the season in Sunday's contest. The Groton, Mass. native has now recorded goal contributions in four of his last five appearances, including two straight games with a helper.

F Damorney Hutchinson and D Gabe Dahlin both logged their second assists of the season today.

M Cristiano Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. native, missed Sunday's match as he represents New England in the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Austin, Texas on Monday, July 21.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #16

New England Revolution II 3 vs. Orlando City B 0

July 20, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Nick Karnovsky

Assistant Referee: Marcus Moss

Assistant Referee: Adam Cook

Fourth Official: Melvin Rivas

Weather: 82 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Gevork Diarbian 2 (Malcolm Fry 2) 18'

NE - Gevork Diarbian 3 (Penalty Kick) 51'

NE - Alex Monis 1 (Damorney Hutchinson 2, Gabe Dahlin 2) 78'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Gustavo Caraballo (Yellow Card) 37'

NE - Liam Butts (Yellow Card) 44'

ORL - Colin Guske (Yellow Card) 45'+3

NE - Gevork Diarbian (Yellow Card) 45'+5

ORL - Riyon Tori (Yellow Card) 66'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry, Victor Souza © (Javaun Mussenden 59'), Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh; Gevork Diarbian (Alex Monis 77'), Allan Oyirwoth, Eric Klein; Marcos Dias (Joe Buck 77'), Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 77'), Malcolm Fry (Aarin Prajapati 89').

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Sage Kinner, Michael Tsicoulias, Judah Siqueira.

Orlando City B: Carlos Mercado ©; Tahir Reid-Brown, Thomas Williams, Jackson Platts (Hayden Sargis 46'), Riyon Tori; Dylan Judelson (Noah Levis 83'), Colin Guske (Thalles 63'); Bernardo Rhein, Justin Ellis (Dyson Clapier 63'), Gustavo Caraballo; Shakur Mohammed (Favian Loyola 63').

Substitutes Not Used: Tristan Himes; Noham Abdellaoui, Justin Hylton.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Orlando City B

15 Shots 8

6 Shots (on Target) 1

3 Blocked Shots 4

1 Saves 3

7 Corner Kicks 3

1 Offsides 0

19 Fouls 11

293 (85.0%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 564 (92.0%)







