Toronto FC II Falls to Chicago Fire FC II, 3-2

July 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (6W-8L-4T, 22 points) fell to a narrow 3-2 defeat to Chicago Fire FC II (8W-5L-4T, 30 points) at York Lions Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made seven changes to the side that dropped a 1-0 road result against New York City FC II on Wednesday with Adisa De Rosario, Marko Stojadinovic, Stefan Kapor, Nathaniel Edwards, Tim Fortier, Micah Chisholm and Jahmarie Nolan coming in for Shafique Wilson, Reid Fisher, Richard Chukwu, Malik Henry, Patrick McDonald, Hassan Ayari and Antone Bossenberry.

The Young Reds capitalized on their positive start at home, taking an early lead when Charlie Sharp latched onto Michael Sullivan's through ball, rounded goalkeeper David Molenda and cooly slotted home.

The sixth minute strike marked Sharp's first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign and Sullivan's first assist for TFC II.

The lead only lasted 17 minutes, however, as Chicago's Claudio Cassano blasted an indirect free-kick from inside the penalty area to level the match at 1-1.

Toronto FC II restored their lead early in the second half when Chicago's Jean Diouf turned Jahmarie Nolan's low cross from the left into his own net in the 49th minute.

Chicago Fire FC II responded with a quick-fire brace from Jason Shokalook. The American forward first converted from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute, then received a Harold Osorio pass and buried a close-range finish three minutes later.

TFC II were reduced to 10 men when midfielder Lucas Olguin was a shown a second yellow card in the 86th minute.

The Young Reds stood firm defensively to prevent Chicago from adding a stoppage time goal but were ultimately unable to convert their own chances down the other side, as Chicago Fire FC II emerged 3-2 victors on Sunday afternoon.

Up next, TFC II hit the road to take on Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday, July 27. Kick-off from Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Charlie Sharp 6' (Michael Sullivan)

CHI - Claudio Cassano 23' (Jason Shokalook)

TOR - Jean Diouf 49' (own goal)

CHI - Jason Shokalook 72' (penalty kick)

CHI - Jason Shokalook 75' (Harold Osorio)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Stefan Kapor 39' (caution)

TOR - Ythallo 42' (caution)

TOR - Lucas Olguin 66' (caution)

CHI - Harold Osorio 66' (caution)

TOR - Lucas Olguin 86' (ejection)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Ythallo, Stefan Kapor (Reid Fisher 69'); Nathaniel Edwards (Malik Henry 78'), Lucas Olguin, Tim Fortier (Antone Bossenberry 78'), Micah Chisholm; Michael Sullivan (C), Jahmarie Nolan (Hassan Ayari 70'), Charlie Sharp (Joshua Nugent 69')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Richard Chukwu, Patrick McDonald, Costa Iliadis

CHICAGO FIRE FC II - David Molenda; Peter Soudan (David Tchétchao Karo 70'), Olu Oyegunie (Diego Konincks 70'), Jean Diouf, Justin Reynolds (Josue Pfrommer 90'); Harold Osorio (Jhoiner Montiel 90+4'), Claudio Cassano, Trip Fleming (C); Dylan Borso, Vitaliy Hlyut, Jason Shokalook (Dean Boltz 90+3')

Substitutes Not Used: Jason Nemo, Juan Miguel Zapata Calle, Giovanni Granda

MEDIA NOTES

Charlie Sharp scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Michael Sullivan recorded his first assist for TFC II.







