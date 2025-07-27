Columbus Crew 2 (1) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary

July 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

CLB - Nico Rincón 59' (Brent Adu-Gyamfi)

TOR - Chris Rogers 64' (own goal)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 68' (Hassan Ayari)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CLB - Chris Rogers 34' (caution)

CLB - Málcom Palacios 71' (caution)

CLB - Chris Rogers 90+2' (ejection)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 90+4' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Columbus Crew 2 3-11-3 13 points

Toronto FC II 7-8-4 25 points

LINEUPS

COLUMBUS CREW 2 - Luke Pruter; Málcom Palacios, Christopher Rogers, Dylan Randazzo (Cristian Ortiz 82'); Quinton Elliot (Alex Gimple 69'), Ibrahima Sy (Gio De Libera 76'), Nico Rincón, Owen Presthus; Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Kevin Gbamblé 76'), Anthony Alaouieh, Chase Adams

Substitutes Not Used: Stanislav Lapkes, Deven Patel, Keesean Ferdinand, Juan Granda, Artem Grinblat

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Ythallo (Reid Fisher 82'), Micah Chisholm; Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 85'), Michael Sullivan (C) (Tim Fortier 65'), Patrick McDonald, Richard Chukwu (Nathaniel Edwards 46'); Antone Bossenberry (Jahmarie Nolan 90+6'), Hassan Ayari, Charlie Sharp (Joshua Nugent 65')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Elijah Roche, Stefan Kapor

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC II earned its first win over Columbus Crew 2 in club history.







