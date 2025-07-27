Columbus Crew 2 (1) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary
July 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
CLB - Nico Rincón 59' (Brent Adu-Gyamfi)
TOR - Chris Rogers 64' (own goal)
TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 68' (Hassan Ayari)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CLB - Chris Rogers 34' (caution)
CLB - Málcom Palacios 71' (caution)
CLB - Chris Rogers 90+2' (ejection)
TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 90+4' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Columbus Crew 2 3-11-3 13 points
Toronto FC II 7-8-4 25 points
LINEUPS
COLUMBUS CREW 2 - Luke Pruter; Málcom Palacios, Christopher Rogers, Dylan Randazzo (Cristian Ortiz 82'); Quinton Elliot (Alex Gimple 69'), Ibrahima Sy (Gio De Libera 76'), Nico Rincón, Owen Presthus; Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Kevin Gbamblé 76'), Anthony Alaouieh, Chase Adams
Substitutes Not Used: Stanislav Lapkes, Deven Patel, Keesean Ferdinand, Juan Granda, Artem Grinblat
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Ythallo (Reid Fisher 82'), Micah Chisholm; Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 85'), Michael Sullivan (C) (Tim Fortier 65'), Patrick McDonald, Richard Chukwu (Nathaniel Edwards 46'); Antone Bossenberry (Jahmarie Nolan 90+6'), Hassan Ayari, Charlie Sharp (Joshua Nugent 65')
Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Elijah Roche, Stefan Kapor
MEDIA NOTES
Toronto FC II earned its first win over Columbus Crew 2 in club history.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 27, 2025
- FC Cincinnati 2 Score Three, Hold Inter Miami CF II Scoreless in Dominant Win - FC Cincinnati 2
- Inter Miami CF II Falls at Home to FC Cincinnati 2 - Inter Miami CF II
- Toronto FC II Tops Columbus Crew 2, 2-1 - Toronto FC II
- Columbus Crew 2 (1) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II Post Record-Breaking 9-2 Win over New York Red Bulls II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Real Monarchs Defeated, 4-0, at the Town FC - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.