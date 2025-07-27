Real Monarchs Defeated, 4-0, at the Town FC

July 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SAN JOSE, California - Real Monarchs (5-5-7, 26pts, 8th West) fall to The Town FC (8-4-4, 30pts, 4th West) 4-0 visiting the Bay area on Saturday Night.

Real Monarchs headed to PayPal Park having won 4 points from the last 2 games following two consecutive shootouts wins. Chase Duke, Omar Marquez, Dominic Berrios mark all three offensive changes made by head coach Mark Lowry. Tonight marked Gio Villa's first appearance of the season after making a pair of appearances last year.

The Town FC started out strong with a ton of early possession by pairing long sustained build up play along with high suffocating pressure. The high pressure helped the home side break through for the opening goal. A sequence with a beautiful build up play along the back line shifting the ball from the left to the right before threading it up field. Missael Rodríguez danced down the touch line to right in a bullet pass on the ground to the feet of an on-rushing Cruz Medina for a neat finish into the bottom left hand corner.

The Town FC doubled their lead in the 40th minute by capitalizing on a poor back pass from Omar Marquez, handing a perfect ball directly to San Jose's Nick Fernandez. Fernandez zipped the ball into the feet of Medina to tuck away the finish through the outspread legs of Mackay for Medina to notch a first half brace.

The hosts tacked on another 24 minutes later after an inswing corner fired toward the near post forced Mackay to lunge forward in an attempt to punch the ball away from the six yard box. Adimabua rushed in front of Mackay to unleash a powerful header into the back of the net for the third goal.

The Town FC added their fourth and final goal from another mistake in the back allowing the San Jose midfield to drive deep into the Real Monarch's penalty box. Medina trailed the initial run which allowed him to fire the rebound to ripple the Salt Lake goal for a hattrick.

Real Monarchs head to Portland next weekend to take on the Timbers 2 on Sunday, August 3rd at Providence Park. The match will be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. MT.

TTFC 4: 0 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

TTFC: Cruz Medina (Missael Rodríguez) 3': Rodríguez received the ball out wide down the right side before firing it back into the box to Medina who calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net past a diving Mackay.

TTFC: Cruz Medina (Nick Fernandez) 40': Fernandez picked up the ball from a poor back pass from Marquez that let The Town FC barrel down at the Monarch's penalty box. A through ball pass to Medina who beat the keeper by going in between his legs to double the lead.

TTFC: N. Adimabua (Unassisted) 64': Corner swung into the box met with a power header by Adimabua to make it three to zero.

TTFC: Cruz Medina (Unassisted) 79': Medina trailed the initial run which allowed him to drive the ball for his hattrick.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Griffin Dillon ©, Gio Calderon, Zack Farnsworth, Ruben Mesalles (Tommy Silva 76'); Aiden Hezarkhani (Juan Gio Villa 76'), Luca Moisa (Brayan Sandoval 65'), Dominic Berrios (Maximus Jennings 46'), Omar Marquez, Owen Anderson; Chase Duke (Diego Rocio 65')

Subs not used: Izzy Amparo, Chase Duke, Will Mackay

The Town FC (4-3-3): Francesco Montali; Ricardo Ibarra © (Yujin Kikuchi 84'), Wilson Eisner, A. Cano, Ariel Mbumba; Cruz Medina, Nick Fernandez (Kaedren Spivey 84'), Rohan Rajagopal; Missael Rodríguez (Keegan Walwyn-Bent 70'), N. Adimabua (Diogo Brandes Baptista 78'), Julian Donnery (Chance Cowell 70')

Subs not used: Hudson Kohler, Luca Ulrich, Alexander Ling

Stats Summary: TTFC / SLC

Shots: 18 / 7

Shots on Goal: 8 / 3

Corner Kicks: 4 / 5

Fouls: 14 / 18

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

TTFC: Nick Fernandez (Yellow Card - 32')

SLC: Dominic Berrios (Yellow Card - 38')

SLC: Owen Anderson (Yellow Card - 49')

SLC: Luca Moisa (Yellow Card - 52')

SLC: Omar Marquez (Yellow Card - 58')

TTFC: Chance Cowell (Yellow Card - 90')







