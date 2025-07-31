Real Salt Lake Signs U.S. Youth National Team Forward Marcos Zambrano

July 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







SANDY, Utah - Real Salt Lake has signed 20-year-old U.S. Youth National Team forward Marcos Zambrano to a Major League Soccer contract through the 2027 season, with Club options for 2028 and 2029 MLS campaign.

"I am excited to arrive in Salt Lake and I look forward to integrating with the Club," said Zambrano, now training with Real Monarchs in anticipation of this weekend's MLS NEXT Pro match at Portland Timbers 2. "Many have told me about the facilities here, the environment, and that this is the place to grow as a player. Look at what has happened for Diego Luna here, for Zavier Gozo, for many, many others. I will bring my best every day and cannot wait to meet the fans, the staff and the entire Utah soccer community."

The Ecuadoran-born Zambrano, 20, is a former Philadelphia Union academy player who has called Portugal his professional home for the last 30 months, first at Benfica and later at Vitória, playing with each club's "B" teams.

At the international youth levels, Zambrano - who calls Parkland, Fla., his hometown - has scored six goals in 18 games with the USA U-20 and U-19 sides since his America debut in June, 2022, following his time with Ecuador's U-17 and U-15 player pool.

"We are excited to welcome Marcos to Utah," said RSL's Assistant Sporting Director Tony Beltran, amidst the Club's 2025 Leagues Cup Phase One matches against Club América, Atlético San Luis and Queretaro at America First Field. "His talent and goal scoring instincts are promising, and we believe our coaching environment and developmental ethos will allow Marcos to grow as a professional player and help our Club earn success."

Ahead of this fall's FIFA U-20 World Youth Championship in Chile, Zambrano returns stateside to prepare for his role with the U.S. Youth National Team alongside international teammate Zavier Gozo, with both expected to depart in mid-September for Head Coach Marko Mitrovic's USYNT camp.

# 20 - Marcos Zambrano

Pronunciation: zam - BRAW - noh

Position: Striker

Hometown: Parkland, Florida

Date of Birth: 20 January 2005 (20)

Nationality: American / Ecuadoran

How Acquired: Via free agent signing following mutual termination by Vitória (Portugal)

TRANSACTION:  Real Salt Lake signs FW Marcos Zambrano as a free agent through the 2028 Major League Soccer season, with Club options for the 2028 and 2029 MLS campaigns.

Surging Real Salt Lake (9-11-4, 31 points, 8th West / 18th Shield) continues its very busy summer with Saturday's 7:30p MT Leagues Cup match against visiting Liga MX side Atlético San Luis at America First Field. On Utah soil against Mexican visitors, RSL owns an all-time 5W-6L-4T mark, including two wins and one loss in the last three Leagues Cup tournaments, including Wednesday's scintillating 2-2 regulation draw with Club América, one that saw RSL emerge via shootout following three saves in four attempts faced by GK Rafael Cabral, with Pablo Ruiz, Justen Glad and Brayan Vera each converting their penalties.

Saturday's highly-anticipated contest is available via Apple TV+ / MLS Season Pass, with Tyler Terens and Kyndra de St. Aubin (ENG) on the call, as are Sergio Ruiz and Walter Roque (SPN). Iconic RSL voice David James and former MLS goalkeeper Jay Nolly will call the game for KSL Sports Radio (1160 AM / 97.5 FM), with Nelson Moran in his 21st season as RSL's Spanish radio home on both 102.3 KDUT FM / 106.3 FM KBMG.

Following Saturday's contest against Atlético San Luis in Sandy, RSL will conclude its Phase One matches of the tournament next Wednesday, August 6, against Queretaro - with kickoffs for both games set at 7:30p MT.

RSL kicked off its third foray into the Leagues Cup tournament winners of five of its seven matches since the beginning of June, capturing 16 of a possible 21 points to vault itself from 13th to 8th in the MLS Western Conference table, moving above the playoff line for the first time in 2025 with 10 MLS reg. season games remaining.

Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.