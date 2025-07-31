Timbers2's Danny Nuñez Makes Timbers Home Debut

July 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Stepping onto the field at Providence Park was something he's done dozens of times before. But Wednesday night provided a first-time feeling for 16-year old midfielder Danny Nuñez.

With supporters in full voice and a haze of green smoke in the air, Nuñez - a Timbers Academy product and Timbers2 player - made his Providence Park debut with the first team, entering as a second-half sub of the Timbers' Leagues Cup win over Atlético de San Luis.

Wednesday's appearance, entering the match in the 75th minute, at Providence Park marked another milestone for Nuñez this season. The Mexico youth international made his Timbers debut back in May on the road during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

In 2025, Nuñez has played in 16 games (14 starts) with Timbers2, recording one goal and two assists. Prior to the start of the season, he helped the Mexico U-17s qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.







