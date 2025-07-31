Match Preview: Chattanooga FC vs Toronto FC II

July 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC readies a corner kick at Toronto FC II

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC will look to close out its three-match home stand when it faces Toronto FC II in a crucial Eastern Conference matchup on Saturday night.

After falling 3-1 to Crown Legacy FC last Saturday, Chattanooga aims to open its August slate on a more positive note. Last season's September 29, 2024 matchup with Toronto was a late turning point for Chattanooga when it came out on top 5-1.

The two clubs' first meeting of 2025 was back on May 9, where CFC earned a 2-1 victory on the road thanks to first-half scoring from Peter Plougmand and Minjae Kwak.

What they said

Head Coach Chris Nugent and defender Nathan Koehler spoke with media about what it will take for Chattanooga to return to form and what's missing from the club's performances right now.

"[We need to] score earlier, said Nugent. "We have to do the behaviors to score first. I felt that against Miami, we were very good in the first half and we had opportunities to score and we didn't. There's ebbs and flows, sometimes it's fortune, sometimes the goalkeepers make big saves as well. So we have to start really strong and fast and direct with our intentions to put teams on the back foot to break them out of how they're going to play. We did that a little bit at the start of the year, but we also finished. I think we've played well for large periods over the last eight games, however, we haven't scored. And then when we've had to make those big plays, we just haven't, so that unfortunately is part of it."

"It's being clinical," said Koehler. "Not just in front of the opposition's goal, but in our box as well. Against Crown Legacy they had some good chances, but they scored the half chances as well, and it's something we've been lacking. Maybe it's me getting out to a shot a bit quicker or maybe it's one of our forwards taking a shot where they're a bit unsure, but it's a half chance so I think you've got to take it. Earlier in the season, we had that confidence that if we shoot, it's going to go in, or if a forward's coming at me, I'm going to win a tackle or I'm going to get the block off. It's a mindset, and almost a mental block that we need to get over, and it's just that little bit that's going to make the difference."

Did you know?

Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović is joint top of the league alongside Toronto FC II's Adisa De Rosario in clean sheets (5)

CFC midfielder Daniel Mangarov and defender Tate Robertson share the club lead for league goals scored (6)

CFC defender and Captain Farid Sar-Sar reached 50 appearances with his start against Crown Legacy FC last Saturday

Matchday happenings

Academy Night

Join Chattanooga FC as we celebrate Academy Night presented by YMCA of Chattanooga! We will be hosting an Academy Night Block Party presented by EPB at First Horizon Pavilion from 4:00-6:00 p.m.

Back to school drive

Fans are encouraged to bring new school supplies to Saturday's match as part of our partnership with United Way of Chattanooga, supported by Adidas.

Hall of Legends Induction for Sheldon Grizzle

Celebrate with us as we induct co-founder + inaugural 2009 squad member Sheldon Grizzle into the CFC Hall of Legends at Finley Stadium! The plaque unveiling will take place behind Section 105 at 6:15 p.m.

Know the opponent

Toronto FC II (7W-8L-4D, 25 pts.) is led by Head Coach Gianni Cimini, who is in his fourth season with the club following a 10-year stint within the Toronto FC Academy.

Hassan Ayari leads Toronto with five goals on the season, while Nathaniel Edwards' second strike of the year against Columbus Crew 2 earned MLS NEXT Pro Goal of Matchweek 20 honors. Malik Henry leads the club in assists with five.

Toronto enters Saturday evening's match following a 2-1 road victory at Columbus Crew 2 last Sunday.

Match info

Venue: Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Kick-off: 7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, August 2

Broadcast: MLSNEXTPro.com | Talent: Josh Tolle

Referees:

Bowen Taylor

Head Referee

Nick Goyette

Assistant Referee 1

Ben Cuyler

Assistant Referee 2

Dorian Del Toro

4th Official

