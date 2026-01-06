Chattanooga Football Club Signs Midfielder Damien Barker John

Published on January 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release







CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed midfielder Damien Barker John, pending federation and league approval.

Barker John joins Chattanooga FC after spending an impressive season with Huntsville City FC, contributing to the team's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro playoff qualification. Barker John made 24 appearances for the Rocket City, scoring three goals and providing five assists throughout the 2025 regular season.

CFC will represent the New York-born midfielder's third MLS NEXT Pro club as he spent the 2024 season in the Western Conference with Real Monarchs. While at Real Monarchs, Barker John spent time on loan in the USL Championship with Phoenix Rising where he made nine appearances.

Barker John has represented Grenada on the international stage, making three appearances in the Concacaf Nations League.

Before turning professional, Barker John spent two standout collegiate seasons with the University of Louisville Cardinals. He played in 39 matches and made 19 starts during his time in Kentucky and was selected by Real Salt Lake as the 37th pick in Round 2 of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

"We know Damien Barker John well from squaring up against him in so many important games last year and have always thought highly of him," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He has immense experience, including time at the international level, and we see him being a key factor in an already talented midfield."

"We've seen him firsthand many times," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "His ability one-vs-one is going to be huge as is his threat in behind and will be a huge factor in how we attack. His ability to defend also goes a little under the radar. He sometimes doesn't get the credit, but I think he takes up good positioning. His individual threat around the box is going to add a different level to our attack."

Barker John expressed his excitement upon completing his signing with Chattanooga Football Club.

"I am excited to be part of Chattanooga FC and I look forward to building more history with the club. I also look forward to building a relationship with the fans. A community-focused club to me goes beyond football. It's about including everyone to be a part of a family and giving back to the community who supports us through everything."

The updated 2026 men's roster can be found here.

Name: Damien Barker John

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-8

Date of Birth: December 7, 2004

Citizenship: USA, Grenada

Previous club: Huntsville City FC (on loan from Real Monarchs)

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs midfielder Damien Barker John on a one-year contract with a club option for a further year.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from January 6, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.