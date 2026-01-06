Chattanooga Football Club Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club announced today its full 2026 preseason schedule ahead of the club's third season competing in MLS NEXT Pro.

Chattanooga FC will host 2025 USL League One champions One Knoxville SC in the latest edition of the Tennessee River Showdown on Saturday, February 14 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium. Tickets are on sale now. The match is already included for all 2026 season ticket holders.

Before that, the club will host USL Championship side Birmingham Legion FC on Sunday, February 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET in a match open exclusively to 2026 season ticket holders.

On either side of those matches, the club will be hosting closed-door preseason matches against Tecce FC (January 25) and the Georgia Southern University Eagles (February 21) to finish out its preparations for the 2026 regular season.

Chattanooga Football Club 2026 Preseason Schedule

Date Time Opponent Location Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 25 3:00 p.m. ET Tecce FC Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn. Closed to the public

Sunday, Feb. 8 3:00 p.m. ET Birmingham Legion FC Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn. Open exclusively to 2026 Season Ticket Holders

Saturday, Feb. 14 3:00 p.m. ET One Knoxville SC Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn. Buy Tickets Here (included for 2026 season ticket holders)

Saturday, Feb. 21 3:00 p.m. ET Georgia Southern University Eagles Finley Stadium, Chattanooga, Tenn. Closed to the public







