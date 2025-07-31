Revolution II Defeat Atlanta United 2, 3-0

July 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (8-4-5; 33 pts.) registered its fourth straight victory with a 3-0 win over Atlanta United 2 (3-6-8; 19 pts.) in a Wednesday morning matinee at Gillette Stadium. New England's attack was carried by goal-and-assist performances from forwards Marcos Dias, Liam Butts, and Malcolm Fry. Goalkeeper Donovan Parisian collected his second consecutive shutout, the 2025 SuperDraft pick's third clean sheet of the season.

New England, unbeaten in its last five games, has now tallied points in seven of eight home matches, with a 5-1-2 record in Foxborough this season. Revolution II recorded their quickest 3-0 lead in club history, scoring all three goals in the opening 25 minutes en route to the team's third-ever three-goal opening half. New England's five-game unbeaten run includes consecutive multi-goal performances in all five matches.

New England opened the scoring just four minutes after the opening whistle, with Dias burying a penalty kick to give Revolution II the early 1-0 lead. Revolution II quickly doubled their lead seven minutes later, with Butts providing the assist on Fry's fourth goal of the season, feeding a pass inside the box to set up the Groton, Mass. native. Fry, a Homegrown Player, has recorded six goal contributions in six appearances since returning from a leg injury.

Butts found the scoresheet again in the 25th minute, netting a goal of his own with assists from Fry and Dias. Fry initiated the play, intercepting a pass from an Atlanta defender, allowing Dias to slip the ball through to Butts in the penalty area. Dias' assist, his 15th with Revolution II, matched Jake Rozhansky for the program's all-time record. The Brazilian playmaker paced the attack with a game-high six key passes, extending his league lead (57). Butts, who continues to lead New England with a team-best eight goals, owns three goals and two assists over his last three appearances.

New England deployed several second-half substitutes to close out the shutout victory, including Damorney Hutchinson, Sharod George and Cristiano Oliveira. George, a 21-year-old striker, suited up for his club debut today after signing his first professional contract with the team on July 17. Oliveira, a Somerville, Mass. native, returned to Revolution II after scoring a goal in last week's 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game.

Along with Parisian on the defensive end, center back Victor Souza posted a 90-minute shift in today's contest, surpassing 5,000 minutes played for Revolution II in his three-year professional career. The Boston College alum has donned the captain's armband in all of his 14 outings this season.

New England resumes its two-match week this weekend, visiting Carolina Core FC at Truist Point on Saturday, August 2. Saturday's match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with James Hadnot providing play-by-play.

MATCH NOTES

New England extends its unbeaten streak to five consecutive matches, including four straight wins. Revolution II's attack has produced five straight multi-goal performances.

Revolution II has recorded points in seven of eight home matches this season, with a 5-1-2 record at Gillette Stadium.

F Marcos Dias matched Jake Rozhansky for the program's all-time assist record (15). The Brazilian playmaker recorded his third goal-and-assist performance of the season.

Dias also registered a team-high six key passes, extending his league lead to 57 on the season.

New England's leading scorer F Liam Butts tallied a goal-and-assist performance in today's victory, his second of the campaign. Butts scored his team-best eighth goal of the season, his fifth goal contribution in his last three appearances (3g, 2a).

Butts and Dias each logged a team-best three shots, including one on target.

Homegrown Player F Malcolm Fry posted his second goal-and-assist performance of the season. The Groton, Mass. native has now recorded four goals and two assists in six appearances this season.

GK Donovan Parisian registered two saves to collect his second straight clean sheet, his third shutout of the season.

F Sharod George, who joined the team on July 17, made his club debut today. The 21-year-old striker logged one shot on target in his 27-minute shift.

M Cristiano Oliveira of Somerville, Mass. returned to MLS NEXT Pro action after scoring a goal in the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game in Austin, Texas last week.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #17

New England Revolution II 3 vs. Atlanta United 2 0

July 30, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Andrew Porada

Assistant Referee: Eric Schreiber

Assistant Referee: Justen Lopez

Fourth Official: Stephanie MacFarland

Weather: 87 degrees and partly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Marcos Dias 5 (Penalty Kick) 4'

NE - Malcolm Fry 4 (Liam Butts 2) 11'

NE - Liam Butts 8 (Marcos Dias 6, Malcolm Fry 3) 25'

Misconduct Summary:

ATL - Javier Armas (Yellow Card) 44'

NE - Damorney Hutchinson (Yellow Card) 71'

NE - Allan Oyirwoth (Yellow Card) 88'

ATL - Toto Majub (Yellow Card) 90'+5

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry (Cristiano Oliveira 63'), Gabe Dahlin (Alex Monis 79'), Victor Souza, Damario McIntosh (Sage Kinner 87'); Eric Klein, Allan Oyirwoth, Marcos Dias; Gevork Diarbian, Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 63'), Malcolm Fry (Sharod George 63')

Substitutes Not Used: Ryker Fauth, Joe Buck, Javaun Mussenden, Michael Tsicoulias

Atlanta United 2: Jonathan Ransom; Braden Dunham, Salvatore Mazzaferro, Kaiden Moore (Ignacio Suarez-Couri 84'), Ronan Wynne; Adyn Torres (David Sibrian 78'), Javier Armas; Moises Tablante, Ryan Carmichael (Toto Majub 79'), Gabriel Wesseh (Patrick Weah 68'); Rodrigo Neri

Substitutes Not Used: James Donaldson, Arif Kovac, Nyk Sessock

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Atlanta United 2

16 Shots 8

5 Shots (on Target) 2

4 Blocked Shots 4

2 Saves 2

3 Corner Kicks 4

3 Offsides 2

12 Fouls 11

354 (82.8%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 537 (87.2%)







