Revolution II Host Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday

July 29, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (7-4-5, 30 pts.) begin a two-match week with a midweek matinee against Atlanta United 2 (3-5-8, 19 pts.) on Wednesday. The match kicks off at 11:00 a.m. ET at Gillette Stadium and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Jake Griffith calling the action.

New England enters the midweek match as one of the more in-form teams in the league, riding a four-game unbeaten streak, including three consecutive multi-goal wins. In their most recent fixture, Revolution II collected all three points and a clean sheet in their 3-0 triumph over Orlando City B on July 20. New England's 30 points currently rank sixth-best in MLS NEXT Pro, while its 1.88 points per game rank tied for third leaguewide.

Last Sunday's contest was headlined by Cranston, R.I., native Gevork Diarbian, who bagged the first brace of his professional career. The Providence College alum now owns three goals and three assists this season, and ranks tied for eighth in shots leaguewide (41). Groton, Mass. native Malcolm Fry recorded the assist on Diarbian's opening tally, and has registered goal contributions in four of his five appearances since returning from injury.

Forward Alex Monis netted his first goal in his tenth appearance of the season last Sunday, after missing five matches with a groin injury. The Filipino aims to add to his one goal against Atlanta in his professional career, which he tallied in New England's most recent meeting with the visitors in August 2024. Fellow forward Sharod George, who signed his first professional contract with Revolution II on July 17, eyes his club debut on Wednesday.

Academy product Cristiano Oliveira will be available on Wednesday following his start in the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star game last week. The Somerville, Mass. native netted a goal just before halftime, helping the East secure a 4-3 comeback victory over the West. Oliveira looks to extend his scoring streak to three games, having scored a goal in his last two MLS NEXT Pro appearances. Alongside Oliveira, 16-year-old Academy forward Josh Macedo submitted a second-half shift in his debut MLS NEXT All-Star appearance.

Boston College alum Victor Souza eyes his second straight start in central defense, as the center back approaches 5,000 minutes played for Revolution II in his three-year career (4,962). In net, goalkeeper Donovan Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, collected his second clean sheet of the season against The Lions. Revolution II approach Wednesday's contest ranking tied for fourth in MLS NEXT Pro in clean sheets (5), while also conceding the third-fewest goals (21) across the league this season.

Atlanta United 2 battled Carolina Core FC to a 1-1 draw in its most recent match on July 19, securing the point with the game-tying goal in the 90th minute. Wednesday's visitors are still in search of their first victory away from home, carrying an 0-2-4 road record in the 2025 campaign. Revolution II looks to improve upon their slight 2-1-0 edge in the all-time series. At home this season, Revolution II has collected points in six of their seven matches at Gillette Stadium (4-1-2).

REVOLUTION MEDIA CENTER: Photos, B-Roll and Additional Resources

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #17

New England Revolution II vs. Atlanta United 2

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

11:00 a.m. ET

Gillette Stadium

(Foxborough, Mass.)







Revolution II Host Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday - New England Revolution II

