Revolution II Host Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday Afternoon

Published on August 30, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (10-5-6, 41 pts.) will host Chicago Fire FC II (11-6-5; 41 pts.) on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Sunday's match, the first of a three-game homestand, kicks off at 1:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Jake Griffith providing play-by-play.

New England enters this weekend's fixture looking to extend its three-game unbeaten streak, with two wins and one draw over the last three matches. Last weekend, Revolution II recorded their second straight win with a 3-1 triumph over Philadelphia Union II. In addition to logging three consecutive results, New England has also taken points from eight of its last nine games (6-1-2) dating back to June 26. Revolution II's 1.95 points per game rank fourth-best in MLS NEXT Pro.

Forward Liam Butts, New England's leading scorer, powered Revolution II's attack with a two-goal performance in Sunday's win. The Penn State product, who now owns three two-goal performances this season, was named MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek 24. Butts' 11 goals scored this season rank tied for sixth-best in MLS NEXT Pro and are just one shy of matching Jordan Adebayo-Smith (12- 2023) for Revolution II's single-season record. Butts is just the second player to reach double-digit goals scored in a single season for Revolution II.

New England did all its scoring within a five-minute period in Sunday's win, marking the team's quickest three-goal rally in program history. Both of Butts' goals in the victory were assisted by Marcos Dias, who now owns nine helpers on the season- tied for second-most in MLS NEXT Pro and just one shy of the league lead. The Brazilian playmaker, who has registered eight goal contributions over the last five games, leads the league with 73 key passes this season.

On the defensive end, New England has conceded the fourth-fewest goals (27) across MLS NEXT Pro. Revolution II also ranks tied for fourth in clean sheets this season (6). In net, goalkeeper JD Gunn made three saves between the posts to secure Sunday's win. Swedish international Gabe Dahlin, who helped force Philadelphia to an own goal on Sunday, has started 18 of his 20 appearances this season and is second on the team in minutes played (1,707). Last week, Revolution II added to their backline by signing 20-year-old center back Chris Mbaï-Assem. The North Carolina native developed at the youth levels in France.

In the most recent meeting between the Eastern Conference rivals, New England tallied a 4-3 victory in a back-and-forth match. Butts netted two goals, while forward Malcolm Fry and midfielder Cristiano Oliveira, a 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star, each scored one. Fire FC II midfielder Claudio Cassano stands as one of the league's top attacking players with 10 goals and 10 assists during the 2025 campaign. Chicago owns a 4-4-3 road record this season, including a 1-0 loss at New York Red Bulls II last weekend.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #22

New England Revolution II vs. Chicago Fire FC II

Sunday, August 31, 2025

1:00 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium

(Foxborough, Mass.)







