FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II has signed defender Chris Mbaï-Assem to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2026 season.

Mbaï-Assem, an American-born center back originally from Rocky Mount, N.C., joins Revolution II after beginning his career overseas in France. He developed in the youth systems of several clubs, most recently RC Strasbourg Alsace, where he suited up for 23 appearances and 20 starts with Racing Strasbourg B in France's third-tier Championnat National over the last two seasons. The defender also made nine appearances for Racing's Under-19 team in 2023.

The 20-year-old made one appearance for Stade Briochin B in 2023. Mbaï-Assem's first stop in France was with US Concarneau, followed by a move to Vannes OC's Under-17s. He left Vannes to join the Briochin Under-19s in July 2022, remaining there for a year before moving on to Racing Strasbourg.

Revolution II, currently fifth in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference standings, will continue the season with a visit to regional rival Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, August 24. Sunday's 3:00 p.m. ET match at Subaru Park airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution II sign defender Chris Mbai-Assem to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2026 season.

CHRIS MBAI-ASSEM

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: August 12, 2005 (Rocky Mount, N.C.)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 205

Hometown: Rocky Mount, N.C.

Nationality: United States







