Revolution II Top Eastern Conference Leader New York Red Bulls II, 4-2

Published on August 15, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (9-5-6; 38 pts.) defeated Eastern Conference leader New York Red Bulls II (13-5-4; 45 pts.), 4-2, on Friday evening at Gillette Stadium. Forward Liam Butts scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season, while Marcos Dias bagged his first brace of the year. Midfielder Gevork Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, tallied in the second half to close the scoring in tonight's victory.

Revolution II is now unbeaten in their last four matches at Gillette Stadium, including three multi-goal victories, moving to 6-1-3 at home this season. After tonight's win, New England ranks sixth leaguewide in points per game (1.90), with the fifth-fewest goals conceded (26).

New England struck first in the 16th minute, with Butts netting his ninth goal of the season. Swedish defender Gabe Dahlin chipped a long ball over New York's backline to find Butts, who tapped his shot over the head of former Revolution Academy goalkeeper Austin Causey in net for New York. Dahlin registered the third assist of his debut professional campaign.

Red Bulls II equalized from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute, before the home side reclaimed the lead shortly before intermission. Dias blasted home a first-time shot into the net from the edge of the 18-yard-box with his right foot. The goal was set up by Academy midfielder Javaun Mussenden, 17, who recorded his first professional assist on the play.

Revolution II added an insurance goal in the 53rd minute, as Dias tallied his second goal of the night. After Diarbian's shot attempt deflected off a Red Bulls II defender, the Brazilian pounced on the loose ball and calmly buried his shot past a diving Causey. Dias's eighth goal of the campaign gave him six goal contributions in his last four appearances. Moments later, New York rallied again, as midfielder Malik Dembele cut the deficit to 3-2 in the 57th minute.

New England sealed its victory in the 79th minute, with Diarbian tallying a goal of his own. Jamaican forward Damorney Hutchinson lofted a pass through New York's defense to Diarbian, who slotted home his fourth goal of the season. Hutchinson's assist was his third of the year, his second goal involvement in as many games. In net for New England, 2025 MLS SuperDraft selection Donovan Parisian made three saves in the win.

New England will travel south to take on Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, August 24 at Subaru Park. Sunday's match kicks off at 3:00 p.m. ET and will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

MATCH NOTES

Revolution II has collected points in nine of 10 home matches this season, with a 6-1-3 record at Gillette Stadium.

New England has conceded the fifth-fewest goals (26) across MLS NEXT Pro this season, while its points per game (1.90) rank tied for sixth.

Revolution II ended the night outshooting Red Bulls II, 20-12, including an 8-5 advantage in shots on target.

F Liam Butts scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season. The Penn State alum has tallied six goal contributions in as many games.

F Marcos Dias completed a brace in the match and now has six goal contributions in four games.

M Gevork Diarbian tallied his fourth goal of the season tonight and helped create the opportunity for Dias' second tally.

Dias and Diarbian led Revolution II's attacking efforts with five shot attempts each.

D Gabe Dahlin now has three assists in his first pro season.

Revolution Academy M Javaun Mussenden, 17, logged his first professional assist in the victory, and tallied two shots, with one on target.

F Damorney Hutchinson was credited with the assist on Diarbian's goal, his third helper of the season.

GK Donovan Parisian made three saves between the posts in his fifth consecutive start for Revolution II.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #20

New England Revolution II 4 vs. New York Red Bulls II 2

August 15, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Gary Gutierrez

Assistant Referee: Bryan Conette

Assistant Referee: Marcus Barnett

Fourth Official: Johnathan Luk

Weather: 76 degrees and sunny

Scoring Summary:

NE - Liam Butts 9 (Gabe Dahlin 2) 16'

RBNY - Ibrahim Kasule (Penalty Kick) 33'

NE - Marcos Dias 7 (Javaun Mussenden 1) 44'

NE - Marcos Dias 8 (Unassisted) 53'

RBNY - Malick Dembele (Curtis Ofori, Mijahir Jiménez) 57'

NE - Gevork Diarbian 4 (Damorney Hutchinson 3) 79'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Malcolm Fry (Yellow Card) 49'

RBNY - Mijahir Jiménez (Yellow Card) 86'

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Gabriel Dahlin, Keegan Hughes (Hesron Barry 60'), Victor Souza ©, Damario McIntosh; Cristiano Oliveira (Joe Buck 82'), Allan Oyirwoth, Marcos Dias; Gevork Diarbian (Eli Ackerman 82'), Javaun Mussenden (Malcolm Fry 48'), Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 60')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Alex Monis, Judah Siqueira, Michael Tsicoulias

New York Red Bulls II: Austin Causey; Curtis Ofori, Jair Collahuazo, Aiden Jarvis, Sebasthian Chavez © (Juan Gutierrez 89'); Dylan Sullivan (Paul Sokoloff 80'), Ibrahim Kasule, Nate Worth; Benny Rodriguez (Ryan Scuro 67'), Mijahir Jiménez, Malick Dembele (Christian Gallagher 89')

Substitutes Not Used: Tobias Szewczyk, Caio Ramalho, Tanner Rosborough, Brooklyn Schwarz, Steven Sserwadda.

New England Revolution II Team Statistics New York Red Bulls II

20 Shots 12

8 Shots (on Target) 5

5 Blocked Shots 3

3 Saves 4

6 Corner Kicks 5

4 Offsides 0

10 Fouls 11

381 (85.8%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 480 (86.9%)







