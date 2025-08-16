Chicago Fire FC II Earns 2-0 Shutout Win Against Philadelphia Union II at SeatGeek Stadium
Published on August 15, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (11-5-5-3, 41 points) earned a 2-0 shutout victory against Philadelphia Union II (10-4-7-5, 42 points) Friday night at SeatGeek Stadium.
Forward David Tchétchao scored his first goal with Chicago Fire II and midfielder Darris Hyte made his professional debut, coming on for goal scorer Claudio Cassano in the 87th minute. Goalkeeper David Molenda recorded seven saves in the first clean sheet of his MLS NEXT Pro career.
Homegrown defender Justin Reynolds wore the captain's armband as Trip Fleming and Chase Nagle marshaled the midfield. The two teams went into the half scoreless, with goalkeeper David Molenda registering five saves in the first half and finished the game with eight saves.
Second-half substitute Tchétchao broke the deadlock in the 81st minute when he picked up a loose ball after a dribble by Vitaliy Hlyut. Tchétchao stepped up to the ball, sending a low driven shot from the left into the lower left corner for his first goal of the season. Chicago doubled the lead in the 86th minute when Reynolds carried the ball up the right flank and squared into the box for Cassano. The Italian fired a shot that was saved point-blank by Philadelphia goalkeeper Pierce Holbrook. Cassano cleaned up his own rebound, firing in a shot from close range.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will embark on a two-game East Coast road trip, making its first stop in New Jersey for an Eastern Conference matchup against New York Red Bulls II. First kick on Sunday August 24 is set for 6:00 p.m. CT and can be streamed for free on MLSNEXTPro.com.
Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook
Box Score:
Chicago Fire FC II 2:0 Philadelphia Union II
Goals:
CHI - Tchétchao (1) (WATCH) 81'
CHI - Cassano (10) (WATCH) 86'
Discipline:
PHI - Uzcategui (Yellow Card) 3'
PHI - Pariano (Yellow Card) 6'
PHI - Sequera (Yellow Card) 30'
CHI - Reynolds (Yellow Card) 35'
PHI - Anderson (Yellow Card) 71'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Molenda, D Pfrommer (Kanyane, 58'), D Cupps, D Diouf, D Reynolds (capt.), M Nagle, M Fleming, M Hlyut, F Cassano (Hyte, 87'), F Boltz (Tchétchao, 71'), F Borso (Montiel, 58')
Substitutes not used: GK Peterson, M Calle, M Berg, M Herrera
Philadelphia Union II: GK Holbrook, D Sequera, D LeFlore, D Uzcategui, D Griffin, M Pariano (capt.), M Anderson (F Soria, 74'), M Ferreira (Leblanc, 62'), M Probst, F Korzeniowski (Jakupovic, 69'), F Olivas (F Davis, 69')
Substitutes not used: GK Sheridan, M Benitez
Stats Summary: CHI / PHI
Shots: 10 / 21
Shots on Goal: 6 / 7
Passing Accuracy: 84.5% / 76.2%
Saves: 7 / 4
Corners: 0 / 11
Fouls: 14 / 15
Offsides: 1 / 4
Referee: Amin Hadzic
Assistant Referee 1: Jacob Little
Assistant Referee 2: Jared Kuehl
4th Official: Eric Burton
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 15, 2025
- Toronto FC II Blanks FC Cincinnati 2, 1-0 - Toronto FC II
- Philadelphia Union II Blanked by Chicago Fire FC II - Philadelphia Union II
- FC Cincinnati 2 Come up Short Against Toronto FC II in 1-0 Loss - FC Cincinnati 2
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 2-0 Shutout Win Against Philadelphia Union II at SeatGeek Stadium - Chicago Fire FC II
- Revolution II Top Eastern Conference Leader New York Red Bulls II, 4-2 - New England Revolution II
- Atlanta United Signs Sal Mazzaferro to Short-Term Agreement - Atlanta United 2
- Chattanooga Football Club Signs Forward Anthony Garcia - Chattanooga FC
- Sporting KC II Hosts Houston Dynamo 2 in Sunday Afternoon Showdown at Swope Soccer Village - Sporting Kansas City II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Fire FC II Stories
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 2-0 Shutout Win Against Philadelphia Union II at SeatGeek Stadium
- Chicago Fire FC Signs Richard Fleming III to Short-Term Agreement
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns Extra Point in 3-3 Draw at New York City FC II
- Chicago Fire FC II Earns 6-1 Win against Columbus Crew 2 at SeatGeek Stadium
- Chicago Fire FC II Post Record-Breaking 9-2 Win over New York Red Bulls II