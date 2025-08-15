Sporting KC II Hosts Houston Dynamo 2 in Sunday Afternoon Showdown at Swope Soccer Village

Published on August 15, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II is back at Children's Mercy Victory Field to take on Houston Dynamo 2 this Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. CT, and tickets are on sale for $10 at SeatGeek.com. The match will be available to stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Sunday marks the third and final clash between the two Frontier Division sides in 2025, as well as the first meeting in Kansas City this year. The last clash was a nail-biter in which SKC II took a one-goal lead into halftime. Dynamo Dos leveled immediately after the break, and SKC II played a majority of the second half down a man. Despite the man advantage for the hosts, SKC II's defense held on to take a road point from Houston.

Texas native Bryan Arellano found the back of the net in SKC II's draw in Houston. The forward has two goals and one assist in nine starts this season. Canadian forward Medgy Alexandre paces the team with eight goals in 2025. The 21-year-old has been on a heater, bagging six goals in the last four matches.

Indiana alum Maouloune Goumballe still leads the team in assists with three. He scored both of his goals in back-to-back SKC II wins, opening the scoring against LAFC 2 and sparking a second-half comeback against Whitecaps FC 2. Versatile SKC Academy product Shane Donovan has two assists so far this season. The 18-year-old has started 17 of his 19 appearances.

Goalkeepers Jack Kortkamp and Jacob Molinaro have split time in net this season. First-teamer Kortkamp has started nine games, made 39 saves and kept one clean sheet. Molinaro has eight starts, 34 saves and one shutout as well. Molinaro has earned a result in three of his last four starts, including the road draw in Houston.

Medgy Alexandre nets his 6th goal of the year to open the scoring early for @SportingKCII ! pic.twitter.com/P3XyHIeENg - MLS NEXT Pro (@MLSNEXTPRO) August 3, 2025

Head coach Marcelo Santos and Houston Dynamo 2 currently occupy the 11th spot in the West, three points off MNUFC 2 and the playoff line. They have lost three of their last four and have just one road win on the campaign. Their leading scorer is Stephen Annor Gyamfi, who has six goals, one of which came against SKC II.

After Sunday's match, Sporting KC II will travel east to take on St. Louis CITY2 on Sunday, August 24, at Energizer Park. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. CT, and the game can be streamed on MLS Season Pass via Apple TV.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 21

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

