Mamadou Billo Diop Shines as Rapids 2 Extend Unbeaten Streak to Six Matches with 4-1 Win Over Austin FC II

Published on August 15, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 (11-6-5, 39 pts.) extended their unbeaten stretch to six games with a 4-1 victory at home over Austin FC II (7-6-8, 32 pts.). A spectacular performance from Mamadou Billo Diop, who contributed to all four goals, continued his impressive run of form and cemented his status as one of MLS NEXT Pro's top goal scorers.

Riding a five-match unbeaten stretch, Rapids 2 returned home for their third and final matchup of the regular season against Austin FC II at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium.

The beginning of the match went back and forth, with both clubs looking to settle into the pace of play. Austin created opportunities in the attacking third early, but the Colorado back line and goalkeeper Zack Campagnolo didn't allow anything through. Campagnolo highlighted the defensive play in the first half with an impressive save to keep the match level and give his attackers a useful boost of energy.

That boost proved to be exactly what Rapids 2 needed, as the club quickly created multiple attacking opportunities, leading to the match's first and, shortly thereafter, second goals.

In the 40th minute, Rogelio Garcia carried the ball down the right wing to the opposition's endline. The midfielder then cut back and sent in a low pass to Mamadou Billo Diop, who smashed a low shot home to give his side their first lead of the match.

Just five minutes later, Rapids 2 struck again. Holding the ball near midfield, Jackson Travis surveyed his options before sending in a perfectly weighted lobbed pass to a streaking Garcia, who carried the ball forward on his own. The midfielder then placed a pass along the top of the 18-yard box to Diop, who made no mistake with his shot for his second of the night.

The half ended soon after, with Colorado holding a comfortable 2-0 lead.

It didn't take long for Rapids 2 to add another to their tally, with Diop finding the back of the net yet again in the 55th minute. The forward started it all by forcing a mistake from the Austin goalkeeper, leading to Colorado regaining possession in their opponent's penalty area. After the ball bounced around the mouth of the goal, Diop seized the opportunity and tapped home a shot into the open net to secure his first hat trick as a member of the club.

The goals extended Diop's scorching run of form, bringing his season tally to 12 in 2025. That number currently ranks him as MLS NEXT Pro's third-highest goal scorer this season. Diop has now recorded eight goals in his last four appearances, 10 in his last seven, goals in four consecutive matches, and multi-goal games in three of his last four.

That wasn't all for Colorado, as the club added another just three minutes later with Diop leading the way yet again. After receiving a lobbed pass, Diop found himself in on goal as he slipped past the Austin back line. The forward then combined slick moves with an extra pass to James Cameron, who sent a shot into a wide-open net to put Rapids 2 up 4-0.

The goal marked Cameron's second of the season, with both coming in consecutive matches.

Austin managed to grab a goal of their own in the 65th minute, bringing the scoreline to 4-1.

Despite their attempts, the visitors were unable to mount a comeback as Rapids 2 secured the victory and all three points at home.

Rapids 2 will now shift their focus to their next match against Portland Timbers 2 on Wednesday, August 20. Kickoff at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. MT with coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

COL - Mamadou Billo Diop (R. Garcia, Flores) 40'

COL - Mamadou Billo Diop (R. Garcia, Travis) 45'

COL - Mamadou Billo Diop (unassisted) 55'

COL - James Cameron (Diop, Flores) 58'

ATX - Ervin Torres (Alastuey) 65'

Notables:

F Mamadou Billo Diop scored his 10th,11th, and 12th goals of the season, extending his club lead.

The forward's 12 goals are the third-most of any player in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

Diop has now recorded:

Eight goals in his last four appearances.

10 goals in his last seven appearances.

Goals in four consecutive matches.

Multi-goal games in three out of his last four appearances

Diop also recorded his first assist of the season on James Cameron's goal.

F James Cameron recorded his second goal of the season.

Cameron has now logged a goal in consecutive matches.

M Rogelio Garcia recorded assists on both of Diop's goals, marking his second and third of the season.

This marks the first multi-assist game of Garcia's career.

The midfielder has now recorded an assist in consecutive matches.

D Steve Flores recorded his third and fourth assists of the season, bringing his career total to six in MLS NEXT Pro.

Flores has now recorded four assists in his last three appearances.

D Jackson Travis recorded his first assist of the season with Rapids 2.







