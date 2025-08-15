Chattanooga Football Club Signs Forward Anthony Garcia

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed forward Anthony Garcia.

Garcia, originally from Riverside, California, most recently played professionally for Austin FC II during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season, where he made two starts and four appearances as a substitute. During his time in Austin, Garcia was team-mates with current CFC midfielder Steeve Louis Jean.

Before Austin FC II, Garcia played in the youth system at Liga MX giants Santos Laguna. He scored three goals in 14 appearances for Santos' U-23 team during the 2023/2024 Liga MX U-23 Apertura.

Garcia played collegiately at La Sierra University, where he tallied 42 goals and 11 assists in two seasons, earning the 2022 Cal Pac Player of the Year award as he set a school record for goals in a single season.

"Anthony brings an edge, flair and attacking prowess that we felt we needed right now," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "I think our fans will be very excited about his dynamic abilities and desire to work."

"We're excited to have Anthony join the team," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "He's made an instant impact in training sessions, we've seen that he has great ideas around the goal and he will be a big help in the remaining games of the season."

Garcia expressed his excitement upon signing with Chattanooga Football Club.

"I'm very happy and blessed to be a part of this club and to represent the community with all the history it has behind it, and I can't wait to add more history to it," said Garcia. "And to the fans, I can't wait to see you all at Finley Stadium, because I've seen videos and I cant wait to experience that atmosphere in person!"

Garcia will wear the number 97 jersey.

Name: Anthony Garcia

Pronunciation: Gar-SEE-yah

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: July 8, 2003

Citizenship: USA

Previous team: Austin FC II

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs forward Anthony Garcia to a contract through the 2026 season.







