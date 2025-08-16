FC Cincinnati 2 Come up Short Against Toronto FC II in 1-0 Loss

Published on August 15, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 were defeated by Toronto FC II Friday night at York Lions Stadium by a scoreline of 1-0.

The first half was one of chances for each side with the Orange and Blue and Young Reds each generating dangerous moments and awkward situations for their opponent. In the 12th minute, Andrés Dávila sent in a cross which goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario attempted to handle but spilled the catch onto the goal line. De Rosario recovered at the last moment to control and clear after it was deemed the ball did not fully cross the line.

Peter Mangione then tested De Rosario and the Toronto goal in the 31st minute with a free kick from 19-yards out. De Rosario reacted well to push Mangione's attempt away. In the 42nd minute, Toronto's Jahmarie Nolan and Ythallo struck the Cincinnati post and crossbar in a quick succession of close-range attempts.

Andrei Chirila led a quick start to the second half for Cincinnati when the defender struck the corner of the post and crossbar from distance with a blistering strike. Chirila's shot was one of 15 for the Orange and Blue and marked the second straight match outshooting their opponent.

Toronto was awarded the only goal of the match through a Cincinnati own goal in the 58th minute.

Friday night saw another FC Cincinnati Academy debut from the U16s Dominick Lester, who entered the match in the 83rd minute for Noah Adnan. Lester's appearance against the Young Reds marks the ninth current academy player to make an MLS NEXT Pro debut for FCC 2 this season.

The Orange and Blue host Carolina Core FC on August 24 at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium for a Sunday morning kickoff at 11 a.m. ET for NKU Day. Tickets for the match are available through the FC Cincinnati App and with a SeatGeek account. The match will also air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Toronto FC II

Date: August 15, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: York Lions Stadium | Toronto, Canada

Kickoff: 7:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 80 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

TOR: 0-1-1

CIN: 0-0-0

TOR - Noah Adnan (OG) 58'

CIN - None

LINEUPS

TOR: Adisa De Rosario, Stefan Kapor (Richard Chukwu 84'), Ythallo (Micah Chisholm 71'), Reid Fisher, Markus Cimermancic (Antone Bossenberry 46'), Marko Stojadinovic, Hassan Ayari, Lucas Olguin (Timothy Fortier 46'), Nate Edwards, Michael Sullivan (C), Jahmarie Nolan (Dékwon Barrow 68')

Substitutes not used: Shafique Wilson, Josh Nugent, Patrick McDonald, Constantinos Iliadis

Head Coach: Gianni Cimini

CIN: Nathan Crockford, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer, Noah Adnan (Dominick Lester 83'), Dilan Hurtado (Will Kuisel 61'), Peter Mangione (Ben Augee 83'), Yamir Uculmana, Amir Daley (C), Carson Locker (Monsuru Opeyemi 61'), Andrés Dávila, Tega Ikoba (Jared Cardenas 78')

Substitutes not used: Slade Hall, Yorkaeff Caicedo

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: TOR/CIN

Shots: 9 / 15

Shots on Goal: 2 / 3

Saves: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 7 / 6

Fouls: 7 / 15

Offside: 0 / 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR: Nate Edwards (Yellow Card) 53'

CIN: Andrei Chirila (Yellow Card) 55'

CIN: Tega Ikoba (Yellow Card) 64'

CIN: Yamir Uculmana (Yellow Card) 78'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Youcef Boumsied

Ast. Referees: Nolasco Encina, Joey Filipic

Fourth Official: Saman Soltani







