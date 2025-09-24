FC Cincinnati 2 Look for Crucial Win over In-State Rival Columbus Crew 2

Published on September 24, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 host Columbus Crew 2 on Thursday, September 25, in a weeknight clash at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The Orange and Blue face Crew 2 in an all-important match against their in-state rival with crucial points on the line. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets for the match are available through the FC Cincinnati App. The match will also stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs COLUMBUS CREW 2 - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2025 - 7:30 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

WHAT A SHOWING - It was a big win for FCC 2 Sunday night against New England Revolution II. The Orange and Blue snapped a four-match losing streak with the 3-1 result and, in the process, knock off one of the league's top sides. FCC 2 scored three goals in a single match for the fifth time this season.

First team defender Gilberto Flores played his first match minutes since August 7 against Chivas in Leagues Cup play and scored FCC 2's opener. Will Kuisel and Stefan Chirila added two more goals as the Orange and Blue scored all three goals in second half action.

HECK IS PLAUSIBLE - Thursday marks the 11th all-time meeting between the two Ohio-based clubs as FCC 2 and Columbus Crew 2 play the second iteration of the Heck is Plausible rivalry of the 2025 season. Crew 2 took three points in the first matchup of the season in a 1-0 home win back on May 18 at Historic Crew Stadium. While Crew 2 hold a strong advantage in the all-time series (7-2-1), FCC 2 have won two of the last four meetings including a win in the last game played at Scudamore Field in 2024, a 2-1 win.

THE YOUNG GARYS - Slade Hall picked up his second consecutive start in goal for the Orange and Blue after making his professional debut against Chicago Fire FC II on September 10. Hall made five saves against Revs II in the win, playing a key role in the two-goal win. Ademar Chavez returned to the starting lineup for the first time since July 13. Chavez is one of 13 FC Cincinnati Academy players to have appeared in at least one match for FCC 2 this season.

PLAYOFF UPDATE - FCC 2's win against New England Revolution II kept the Orange and Blue alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Orange and Blue can earn a maximum of 41 points on the year while seventh place Toronto FC II and eighth place Carolina Core FC can reach a maximum total of 44 points. Toronto face Philadelphia Union II at home on Friday night, while Carolina host Orlando City B on Saturday.

Remaining schedule(s)

FC Cincinnati 2: 9/25 vs. Columbus Crew 2, 10/1 vs. New York City FC II, 10/5 at Orlando City B

Carolina Core FC: 9/27 vs. Orlando City B, 10/5 at Huntsville City FC

Toronto FC II: 9/26 vs. Philadelphia Union II, 10/5 at New York Red Bulls II

Scouting Columbus Crew 2

Record: 5-16-5 (21 points)

Standings: 15th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 0-0 draw - SOL - at Toronto FC II, 3-1 loss vs. Philadelphia Union II, 4-0 win vs. Inter Miami CF II

Head Coach: Federico Higuaín

Leading Scorer: 9 - Chase Adams

It has been a forgettable year for Columbus Crew 2 in the club's fourth season in MLS NEXT Pro. After winning MLS NEXT Pro Cup in 2022, finishing runners up in 2023 and making it to the conference finals in 2024, Crew 2 will fail to qualify for postseason play for the first time in 2025. Entering the weekend at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table, Crew 2 will look to play season spoiler against the Orange and Blue Thursday night.

Chase Adams has been a bright spot for Crew 2 as the 17-year-old forward followed up on a breakout 2024 campaign which saw Adams score nine goals, which led Crew 2, in 19 appearances. Adams once again leads Crew 2 with nine goals this season and has nearly identical numbers from a season ago. Adams has found the back of the net in two of his last three and netted against Philadelphia Union II and New York Red Bulls II.

Alongside Adams if forward mate Kevin Gbamblé, who has been one for Crew 2's most efficient players this season. In 12 appearances this season Gbamblé has scored five times while recording three assists and leads the team in shots on goal (19). Gbamblé's goal and assist totals rank second and fourth among Crew 2 players, respectively, while ranking 13th in minutes played.

Crew 2 have struggled to keep opponents from scoring this season as they have allowed 57 goals. Only three other teams (Sporting Kansas City II (62), Inter Miami CF II (63) and Tacoma Defiance (66)) have allowed more goals this season. Columbus is allowing over two goals per game this season and suffered a pair of defeats in August in which they allowed six or more goals. However, recent form could suggest a late season turnaround as they have picked up two clean sheets over their last three matches.

Columbus have yet to win a game on the road this season and have earned just three of their 21 points away from home. But Crew 2 have been competitive in those away games where they have scored in nine of the 13 matches and have lost three one goal games.







