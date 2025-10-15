Dominick Lester Called up to Jamaican U17 Camps

FC Cincinnati Academy defender Dominick Lester has been selected to participate in two upcoming camps for the U17 Jamaica National Team, as the country prepares for next year's Concacaf qualifying matches for the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2026.

Lester will participate in two separate camps with the U17s, the first running from October 15-21 and the second from November 27-30 at the Captain Horace Burrell Center of Excellence in Kingston, Jamaica.

The call up continues what has been a strong year for Lester, who made his professional debut with FC Cincinnati 2 in MLS NEXT Pro on August 15 against Toronto FC II, playing seven minutes as a second half substitute.

Concacaf qualifying matches for next year's FIFA U17 World Cup will take place from February 3-12, and feature 34 member associations.







