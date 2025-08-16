Philadelphia Union II Blanked by Chicago Fire FC II

Published on August 15, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II came up short against Chicago Fire FC II on Friday night at SeatGeek Stadium. After an energetic opening half, both teams remained scoreless courtesy big saves from the goalkeepers. The Fire pulled ahead late in the second half, with a goal from David Tchétchao Karo in the 81st minute. Chicago Fire extended their lead soon after as Claudio Cassano scored in the 86th minute, to seal the result.

Philadelphia Union II will return home to Subaru Park to play Toronto FC II on Wednesday, August 20 (7 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Chicago Fire FC II (2) - Philadelphia Union II (0)

SeatGeek Stadium (Bridgeview, IL)

Friday, August 15, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Amin Hadzic

Assistant Referees: Jacob Little, Jared Micheal Kuehl

4TH: Eric Burton

Weather: 87 degrees and partly cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

CHI - David Tchétchao Karo (Hlyut0 81'

CHI - Claudio Cassano 86'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY -

PHI -Rafael Uzcátegui (caution) 3'

PHI - Nick Pariano (caution) 38'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 30''

CHI - Justin Reynolds (caution) 35'

PHI - Markus Anderson (caution) 71'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook; Isaiah LeFlore, Giovanny Sequera, Rafael Uzcategui, Jordan Griffin, Nick Pariano, Markus Anderson (Leandro Soria 74'), Willyam Ferreira (Kellan LeBlanc 62'), Noah Probst, Stas Korzeniowski (Malik Jakupovic 69'), Sal Olivas (Eddy Davis III 69').

Substitutes not used: Mike Sherdian.

Chicago Fire FC II: David Molenda; Josue Pfrommer (Geni Kanyane 58'), Christopher Cupps, Jean Diouf, Justin Reynolds, Trip Fleming, Charles Nagle, Vitaliy Hlyut, Claudio Cassano (Darris Hyte 87'), Dean Boltz (David Tchétchao Karo 71'), Dylan Borso (Jhoiner Montiel 58').

Substitutes not used: Juan Miguel Zapata Calle, Emir Herrera, Hugo Berg, Lukas Peterson.

TEAM NOTES

New midfielder Noah Probst, made his first start with the club.

16-year-old midfielder Willyam Ferreira made the first start of his MLS NEXT Pro career.







