Philadelphia Union II Falls to New England Revolution II, 1-3

Published on August 24, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played New England Revolution II on Sunday night at Subaru Park, falling 3-1. In the first half, New England's Liam Butts opened the scoring in the 35th minute, and the visitors added a second just three minutes later. Butts struck again in the 40th minute to give New England a 3-0 lead at halftime. Union II pulled one back in stoppage time when forward Malik Jakupovic scored in the 90th minute. Despite outshooting New England 21 to five, Union II were unable to capitalize on their chances.

Philadelphia Union II travel to NKU Soccer Stadium to face FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, August 31 (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union II (1) - New England Revolution II (3)

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Sunday, August 24, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Ref: Servando Berna

AR1: Trevor Hadick

AR2: Shane Richards

4th: Amelia Graytock

Weather: 83 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

NE - Liam Butts (Dias) 35'

NE - Neil Pierre (OG) 38'

NE - Liam Butts (Dias) 40'

PHI - Malik Jakupovic (unassisted) 90'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 32'

PHI - Jordan Griffin (caution) 43'

NE - Javaun Mussenden (caution) 73'

PHI - Sal Olivas (caution) 73'

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc (caution) 74'

NE - Damario McIntosh (caution) 79'

NE - Damario McIntosh (second caution, caution) 79'

NE - Alex Monis (caution) 89'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Michael Sheridan, Neil Pierre (Noah Probst 45'), Giovanny Sequera (Malik Jakupovic 64'), Jordan Griffin (Kaiden Moore 64'), Rafael Uzcátegui, Nick Pariano, Kellan LeBlanc, Cavan Sullivan (Willyam Ferreira 64'), Óscar Benítez Cobo, Edward Davis (Sal Olivas 64'), Markus Anderson.

Substitutes not used: Stas Korzeniowski, Leandro Soria, Jamir Johnson, Alex Smith.

Toronto FC II: JD Gunn, Victor Souza, Damario McIntosh, Hesron Barry, Gabriel Dahlin, Marcos Dias, Cristiano Oliveira (Alex Monis 87'), Javaun Mussenden, Malcolm Fry, Gevork Diarbian (Joe Buck 82'), Liam Butts (Damorney Hutchinson 69').

Substitutes not used: Ryker Fauth, Michael Tsicoulias, Sharod George.

TEAM NOTES

Defender Kaiden Moore made his Union II debut.







